‘Amsterdam’, let’s see, let’s see David O. Russell… what happened?

criticism of amsterdam

This October 28 arrives in theaters amsterdam, the new movie from Oscar nominee David O. Russell. A film that, far from being the result expected by all those involved in it, has ended up becoming one of the great disappointments and failures of 2022. This is our review of amsterdam.

It is no secret that David O. Russell has established himself in recent years as one of the most successful American filmmakers in contemporary cinema. Yours of him are works like The good side of things, The fighter either The great American scam. All of them movies known as oscar baits and that have earned the writer/director four Academy Award nominations.

The filmmaker had a great journey so there was great expectation in his return to the cinema after 7 years in white. However, for this return, the truth is that we were much better off with more years in white. The director signs a film that works as if it were a headless chicken. Spinning around in itself and that he doesn’t quite know what he wants to do. A festival of absurdities bordering on parody and a total insult to the viewer.

no direction anywhere

With a long history of making movies, it might seem that David O. Russell is quite the expert behind the scenes. Nevertheless, it seems that after so many years, Russell has forgotten any mechanism of audiovisual language and has left everything at the mercy of what the camera catches. The director comes across as clumsy, with confusing shots, out-of-place transitions, and a cut that seems to have lost most of his footage on the cutting room floor. David, we are no longer in the 40s or 60s. Stop making yourself the classic that are other times.

The filmmaker is not entirely clear what he wants to do with the film. When You Feel Like It is a Wes Anderson-flavored comedy, then turns into a true mystery. whodunnit, all while it is supposed to try to weave a conspiracy plot in the background with an anti-fascist speech as a flag. However, everything is lost in blunder after blunder, because when the half hour comes, you just want the end credits to roll. There is no interest in the flow of the narrative, the director does not know how to manage the rhythm of the story and it seems that each scene is stuck after another with glue with the intention of achieving its message against fascism.

And I mentioned Wes Anderson before because maybe with Anderson behind the scenes, the movie would have worked much better, but Russell…Russell didn’t even know exactly what he wanted to do from the start. In any case I want to appreciate Russell’s courage for trying to do something different, getting out of the ordinary and what could have been a oscar bait category. Russell wants to do something different but he doesn’t know what. However, the director takes a risk and although he does not get something nice to see, it is something different.

Beyond the direction of O. Russell, the truth is that not everything is criticizable in the film. I want to give you the excellent production of the film. Its 80 million dollar budget is noticeable on screen at all times, with a spectacular set construction that takes us directly to the 40s and costumes that are also very important when it comes to recreating that time.

So many stars that are lost in the constellation

When you hear that a film stars: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro…among others, the only thing that comes to mind is the festival of talent that will surround the film. But despite their impressive ensemble cast, if there’s no one at the wheel to make them work…what good is it to you?

The main weight of the film falls on Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Nevertheless, John David Washington proves, once again, that he is not material for a leading man even if he tries to try, Margot Robbie is dull as hell and even a little overacted at times, and finally, Christian Bale borders on parody. Neither is in itself and they are a total missed opportunity. I just hope they at least had a good time filming the movie.

If we already leave the main actors and focus on the secondary ones, it does not improve things much either. Neither Taylor-Joy nor Malek nor De Niro, no one is saved. In fact, I remember a scene from the third act in which Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers and Robert De Niro share the screen. With so many stars and top talent, it could have been an acting lesson, but the end result is an embarrassing fest in which the camera performance stands out…and for the worse.

Was there a script?

As I have previously mentioned, the film is not canned in a single genre but likes to jump from one to another although it has that essence of classic cinema that does not quite work. Russell wants to be the smartest in the class and it goes wrong. The director/screenwriter gloats over himself in a story that seems to have no direction and improvises as it goes along. There are no breadcrumbs with which the viewer can feel or try to understand what is going on behind the scenes.

No, Russell wants to be the only possessor of the truth. A truth that he does not release until the last minutes in which he is in charge of repeating to the viewer’s face what has been happening at all times. The director explicitly gives him the message that he is supposed to have wanted to approach the film when that has not been seen anywhere. Beyond what you think of the message, I do believe that it is not developed properly. He feels totally forced and out of place, wanting to ‘relate’ to the present. But at this point, what has the film really wanted to tell me in its more than two hours of duration?

conclusion

amsterdam It is one of the great cinematographic disappointments of the year. The film lacks any sense or cinematic value, being a parade of embarrassment with no one behind the wheel and a star-studded cast who don’t even know where the set is.

amsterdam It will hit theaters on October 28. The film is written and directed by David O. Russell and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The rest of the cast is made up of Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola and Robert De Niro.

