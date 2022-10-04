‘Amsterdam’: Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Robert de Niro and more stars meet on the big screen

To name the cast of amsterdam (2022), the last film by David O. Russell, you have to take a deep breath. It is a constellation of stars that, to enumerate, borders on the kilometer.

Robert de Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola and Andrea Riseborough are some of the most impressive names in this film. , which opens in theaters around the world on October 6.

The leading trio in this story is made up of Bale, Robbie and Washington (in usual order). Photo: 20th Century Studios

What is it about? copied!

amsterdamin its almost three hours of footage, tries to cover many topics, but mainly wants to make us reflect on the fascism of the mid-thirties.

The film opens in 1933 New York, but quickly jumps back to 1917, where it shows the action of three friends in World War I.

There we meet Lieutenant Burt Berendsen (played by Christian Bale), soldier Harold Woodsman (played by John David Washington) and nurse Valerie Voze (played by Margot Robbie). From those passages, the story is shown as a story of friendship in turbulent times where love is seen as an antidote to endure difficult times.

After letting us know the origins of their friendship, the film brings us back to 1933, where the triggering event will be. It turns out that the daughter of a recently deceased old war buddy (who is played by Taylor Swift) wants an autopsy to be performed on her father, since the circumstances of her death are dubious and mysterious.

Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy and Margot Robbie give some of the best performances on the film. Photo: 20th Century Studios (Courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

The thing is, while Burt and Harold get behind the clues of the strange death, the girl is hit by a bus and the locals accuse both of murder.

From there, they embark on a journey to prove their innocence and, incidentally, discover that there is a hidden machine that brings its own macabre intentions against the country’s democracy.

Russell and Christian Bale came up with the idea for the film over dinner at a restaurant. After rallying around a bunch of possible scenarios, they kept meeting for four years to put the whole story together.

The director told the portal mamasgeeky that: “(Christian and I) met in a restaurant over the years. Margot Robbie joined us for a few meetups and it was really fun to create a conversation out of that.”

Robert De Niro appears in the last section of the film. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Russell, remembered for films like The Fighter, American Hustle, Joy: The Name of Success and The Games of Destiny, is at the helm of all these big names and topics. With a clear interest in framing the feature film for the awards season, you are served amsterdam like a saucer that will inevitably be commented on by the number of stars that appear there.

Starting this Thursday, October 6, you can enjoy amsterdam in favorite movie theater.