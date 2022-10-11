Amsterdam: Neither Christian Bale nor Margot Robbie save their failure at the box office

amsterdamthe promising little film with a star-studded cast, has hit the box office and will be suffering big financial loss after its notorious disaster in theaters in the United States. Directed by David O Russellfive-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and the man behind critically acclaimed hits like The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, has not dazzled the public this time. Disney and 20th Century Fox would be facing one of the most painful financial blows in the cinematographic field of the last years. What has happened?

A star-studded cast has not been enough: amsterdam has been face to face with the box office

Russell has always had a maxim: interesting plots surrounded by big stars. On this occasion, the filmmaker had opted for one of the largest casts in living memory, with a cast of actors and actresses led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washingtonundisputed protagonists, along with a cast full of familiar faces that includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaa, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro. Almost nothing. With a plot in which the three friends who are involved in one of the most shocking secret plots in the history of the United States, everything seemed done. Big mistake.







Neither the plot, nor the cast, have been enough to attract the public to theaters during its first weekend. Despite the fact that the studio had lowered its expectations, with a projected 12-15 million for the first weekend in the United States, this ambitious period piece has been a true success. failure at the box office, grossing a measly $6.5 million. At an international level, things are not getting any better, with barely 10 million to his credit after four days of screenings. according to dead line (goes ScreenRant), amsterdam would have cost about $80 million plus advertising expenses, bringing the loss figure for Regency and the studios involved, such as 20th Century Studios and Disney, to a total of $97 million.

“ The film’s budget exceeds 90 million dollars: it has barely raised 10 worldwide

Apparently, it is said that the final cost of the film was increased by a change of location in the shoots, as well as a long pause in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which further complicated things. The cinematographic situation has offered us a 2022 full of great box office successes, with a very solid summer with films like Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder can testify, but deep down there is a certain problem in this approach: original films outside of sagas or licenses have it difficult. Yes, we can find cases of horror films and the like that can fight for a weekend or two, like The Woman King or Smilebut the disadvantage at the box office is evident, especially in countries like the United States.

Then there is the quality of the film itself, since amsterdam Nor has it been particularly favored by the reviews of the critics, who have battered the film. It remains to be seen if the David O. Russell production continues the run of The Northman, which hit it off in its day but actually became a small financial success through its digital release and word of mouth after its run in theaters. The budget difference is the great stumbling block to overcome.



