Amsterdam: release date, cast and what the Margot Robbie and Christian Bale film is about

‘Amsterdam’ It is one of the most anticipated and controversial films that you will surely want to see and here we tell you everything about it and the protagonists margot robbie Y Christian bale.

Finally the first images and details of ‘Amsterdam’, the new mystery story directed by David O. Russell, is ideal for fans of good cinema. We tell you about the plot, the cast, the release date and more.

What is ‘Amsterdam’ about, the movie starring Margot Robbie?

A story full of mystery, which seeks to solve a murder. “Set in the 1930s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects, and uncover one of the most scandalous plots in American history,” reads the official review of the director’s work. David O. Russell, responsible for such great successes as American Hustle, Three Kings, Silver Linings Playbook either fighter, to name just a few of his works.

Cast of ‘Amsterdam’, the movie

With a cast of true heart attack, this film, which is positioned to become one of the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, promises to leave a great mark on history.

Christian bale

The multi-awarded and multifaceted actor who has previously shone in other projects with this same director (American Hustle, The Fighter) returns, who now has a spectacular interpellation. We have previously seen him in impeccable performances in films like The Dark Knight, American Psycho, Vice or The Machinist.

A fictional story with some overtones of real historical events. Courtesy

margot robbie

The favorite talented actress of the moment joins this incredible project, but previously we have seen her stand out in great titles such as The Wolf Of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, I, Tonya, Bombshell and soon in the live action of Barbie.

John David Washington

Another of the great stars of Amsterdam is the talented actor, son of Denzel Washington, who has had outstanding performances in Tenet, BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm & Marie or Beckett.

rami maleck

The winner of Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody ccomplements this great cast after becoming a legend in film and television for his work on projects such as Mr. Robot, The Little Things either No Time to Die.

Robert DeNiro

The legendary film actor is one of the many stars that make this film a true jewel of cinema, the renowned actor of The Godfather: Part II, Good Fellas, Taxi Driver, The Irishman Y joker graces the spectacular cast.