Amsterdam Review How is the movie with Christian Bale Margot Robbie John David Washington? What is it about?

This is a romantic epic about three friends who find themselves embroiled in one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. amsterdam It is based on real events that mix very loosely with fiction.

Here the uncovering of the implications of a death are the main intrigue, but the disheveled charm of its characters will conquer or lose viewers in a decisive way.

Amsterdam | How is the film with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington?

If you get hooked enough on the mystery, you’ll accept the abrupt change in tone of the story, otherwise it’s going to be two and a quarter hours that don’t produce that satisfying feeling you’re looking for in a movie experience. David O Russell who seems enthralled with everything at hand.

The proposal has a larger cast, among which the leading trio shines both in the corniest dialogues and in the approaches of an ultra-decorated and at times poetic script. Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie seem very comfortable with each other, and the intervention of well-known third parties is only decoration for the chemistry they achieve.

The invoice is of a high level, from the music of Daniel Pemberton and the camera movements that at times flirt with Wes Anderson’s cinema, to an opaque photograph that gives it the nature of the period that serves as the setting for the story.

The latter does not want to deliver a directly anti-war message, but there is something of that. Likewise, she insists on proposing the existence of a racism that does not expire through time. But its main banner is the examination of the silent advance of the spread of fascism, especially by factual powers that operate in the shadows and only bring out their claws when they want to give the final and definitive blow. And there it connects directly with what seems to be happening in the real world today, with so many extreme right-wing political figures who have gained ground in recent times, to the point of scandalous statements and taking advantage of the precariousness in which certain social sectors find themselves.

amsterdam It is a story that starts small but that seeks to reach a large-scale development, which, due to its complexity and slow pace, will probably not be to the popular taste.. And it is that the ambition of the story can be its own downfall, because if it does not enchant the viewer from the start, it will hardly be possible with the passing of the minutes. But if it gets that attention, it may well turn into an entertaining road trip that tests a friendship in the face of a series of political ups and downs with enough grace from those responsible for the interpretations.