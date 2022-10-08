Amsterdam – Rolling Stone in Spanish

Without a doubt, David O. Russell is one of the most controversial American directors of the last thirty years. His fights with his actors are the stuff of legend. Apparently, he went to blows with George Clooney on the set of Three Kings, repeatedly insulted Lily Tomlin in I Heart Huckabees, and made life miserable for Amy Adams on the set of American Hustle, causing Christian Bale to intervene. And not to mention the sexual harassment charges against him.

But there can be no doubting the immense energy, ingenuity and intensity of Russell’s works,

as an exquisite filmography made up of Spanking The Monkey, Flirting With Disaster, Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees, The Fighter, Silver Lining Playbook, American Hustle Y Joy. To these eight titles is added amsterdama work that continues to show an intense, baroque, satirical, and social, political, psychological and existential style.

amsterdam is a film loosely based on a dark episode in American history, known as the Business Plot, an alleged conspiracy of businessmen belonging to the industrial and financial elite, who sought to overthrow President Franklin Delano Roosevelt through a military coup in 1933.

Russell’s film indiscriminately mixes fact and fiction. But before critics accuse the director of manipulating history, we must remember that Quentin Tarantino executed Hitler in Inglourious Basterds and left Sharon Tate alive in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and hardly anyone protested. That is the magic of cinema. Furthermore, the Business Plot was never proven.

Our protagonists are Burt Berendsen, a one-eyed doctor and World War I veteran (Christian Bale in his third collaboration with Russell); and Harold Woodman, an African-American lawyer and Burt’s sidekick (John David Washington replacing Michael B. Jordan). Harold is hired by Liz Meekins (Taylor Swift in a brief appearance), a young woman who suspects that her father, General Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr. in an even briefer appearance), died by murder and not of natural causes. Harold asks Burt to perform an autopsy on the General, and since Burt was the veterans’ superior and friend, Liz’s assignment becomes personal.

Through a flash back we are told the story of the third protagonist. She is Valerie (Margot Robbie more beautiful than ever), a surrealist artist who served as a volunteer nurse in the First World War and who, after treating Harold and Burt’s wounds, becomes a great friend of the two, ending the three living in Amsterdam, in the best style of Jules and Jim, Truffaut’s classic.

The lawyer and the doctor, also assisted by Dr. Irma St. Clair (Zoe Saldana), will discover that the General was indeed murdered. Beatrice Vandenheuvel (Andrea Riseborough), Burt’s wife and member of a wealthy family (the doctor’s in-laws sent him to war to get rid of him), will help the two amateur detectives connect the conspiracy with the Voze family, made up of Tom (a Rami Malek more sinister than Peter Lorre) and his wife Libby (Anya Taylor-Joy just as sinister). It turns out that Tom is Valerie’s brother and that is where the three friends meet again.

Some critics have complained about the confusing and convoluted story. But classic movies like The Big Sleep, The Maltese Falcon either Chinatown They present much more convoluted plots than that of amsterdam and hardly anyone said anything. In fact, Russell’s sin is in overexplaining. It is curious that some claim, when current series like House Of The Dragon, Succession or any product belonging to the Marvel Expanded Universe, they make Russell’s film look relatively easy to understand.

Don’t listen to the naysayers Amsterdam. The script (also written by Russell), is funny, poignant and deep (hear the characters talk about love and the dangers of unbridled capitalism to get an idea). The cast, made up of a universe of stars gives their best, (along with the leads, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola also make some memorable appearances and everyone and everyone has a chance to shine, even if it’s just for a few minutes). Likewise, photography by the great Emmanuel Lubezki and sumptuous costume design by JR Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky help create that atmosphere. Not to go necessary for the story.

Critics are also saying that Russell’s film takes too long to burn or never burns at all. The truth is that this is a tape that burns from beginning to end. Audiences thirsty for a smart, funny, exciting, well-written and well-directed film, with actors who deliver superb performances, will be more than satisfied with Amsterdam. Talking about this film as a mediocre product or as “the worst film of the year”, leads one to think of a true “business plot”.