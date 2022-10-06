“Amsterdam”: Sins of American society

One of the big premieres this week is wrapped in controversy: “Amsterdam” brings together a cast of great stars, including Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Michael B. Jordan and to Taylor Swift, in what is the return of David O. Russell to the big screen, after being accused of mistreatment by several actresses and also of sexual abuse by his own niece.

Russell, creator of “American Hustle” and the Oscar-winning “Silver Linings Playbook”, today premieres a black comedy, very much in the style of the writer and producer who is used to denouncing the “sins” of American society, set in the 1930s: it is a true story -with touches of fiction- that follows three friends who witness a murder, for which they become suspects for the authorities. After this fateful event, they discover one of the most scandalous plots in the history of the United States.

A true blockbuster taking into account the setting of the period and the cast, “Amsterdam” arrives, however, in silence, with few press conferences, surely aimed at avoiding questions about Russell, who has collided numerous times with high-profile actors. on his shoots because of his temperament and obsessive personality. For example, Amy Adams once recounted how Russell made her cry multiple times on set. “He was tough on me, that’s for sure. It was a lot,” said the six-time Oscar nominee, who revealed that “she was really devastated on set” and that most days she returned home destroyed after the recording in which she shared the stage with Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in “American Hustle.”

According to Adams, Russell had already developed a working mechanism with Bradley and Jennifer in which he constantly yelled at them giving instructions, something she was not used to, despite the fact that it was her second film with the director. She even recounted that the director goaded her into hitting her co-star: “I did a scene with Bradley where I have to hit him and he yells at me, ‘Hit him! Beat him! Beat him! Beat him!'”

What Adams says was confirmed by a series of leaked emails from the Sony company in 2014: in one of the messages, a journalist said that Russel “abused Adams so much on the set of ‘American Hustle’ that Christian Bale had to intervene to defend her ”.

“His abuse and lunatic behavior are extreme even by Hollywood standards,” the message continues.

Other stars like Lily Tomlin and George Clooney have recognized hard crosses with the director. The heartthrob called his work with Russell on “Three Kings” “the worst experience of my life,” saying the director yelled at them on set, behavior that was directed “at me often, and every day it was someone’s turn.” . He’d take off his headphones and yell, ‘The sound department screwed me today!’ For me, he came to a head a couple of times.”

Clooney also described how he humiliated a cameraman he knew from school, noting that David embarrassed him in front of the entire set, so he had to intercede by warning him that “you can yell and yell and even fire him, but what you can’t do is humiliate him in front of people. Not on my set, if I have anything to say about it.”

The accusation of his niece

But a more serious accusation was added to the labor assault, in 2012: his niece denounced him for sexual abuse, indicating that he had touched her breasts while they both performed sit-ups in a gym. Aged 19 at the time, the woman, not related by blood to the director, claimed that Russell put his hands under her blouse when they were discussing her transition process, which had just begun. According to her, they were talking about the growth of her breasts, when the director tried to grope her after repeatedly insisting, which made her feel uncomfortable. However, she agreed under pressure.

David O. Russell told police that he had indeed touched his niece, but only once she had agreed to do so and then asked him to swear “on the little finger” that he would never tell anyone about the incident in person. the gym. A representative for the director stated that “David O. Russell emphatically denies any wrongdoing and has fully cooperated with authorities.” The complaint caused Russell to gradually disappear from the scene, while the #MeToo movement grew in Hollywood.

More premieres

But seven years after “Joy”, his last film, Russell returns with a truly top-class cast that has agreed to work with him despite the complaints. It is one of the five premieres this week on the local billboard, which adds to a horror, an action thriller, one for boys and a classic that returns.

The horror film that joins the local cinema is “Stairs to Hell”, a film written and directed by Brendan Muldowney (“Pilgrimage”), which follows the story of Keira Woods, a single mother who, in search of a fresh start with her young daughter, she decides to settle in a house far from a wooded area. A few days later, she witnesses situations that she cannot explain and that seem paranormal in origin. One day her daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of the house. With no clues, no other people nearby, and no explanation, Keira searches for a way to find her and discovers that the home harbors an ancient and powerful entity that controls everything around her. Now, she must face her if she wants her daughter back. The film will star Elisha Cuthbert (“The Girl Next Door”) and Eoin Macken (“The Sinister Forest”).

Also hitting theaters is “Last Seen,” which follows the story of Will Spann, who is taking his soon-to-be ex-wife, Lisa, to her parents’ house when he mysteriously disappears. Desperate to track her down, Will turns to the police, who are unhelpful on her case and even begin to suspect him. Determined to find Lisa, Will plunges into the city’s criminal underbelly as he escapes the authorities in this intriguing and action-packed race against time. Directed by Brian Goodman, it features the leading role of Gerard Butler.

For the boys, “Tadeo the explorer 3” arrives in theaters, an animated film that brings back beloved Tadeo, who has always wanted to become an adventurous and famous archaeologist and would love for his fellow archaeologists to accept him as one of the his. The problem is that he always ends up ruining it. This time, he smashes a sarcophagus and unleashes an evil spell that endangers the lives of his friends Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni. With absolutely everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse.

The last premiere of the week is a comeback: “Blade Runner”, the 1982 science fiction classic, with Ridley Scott as director and Harrison Ford as protagonist, returns to the big screen to retell the story of Deckard, a blade runner , a police agent assigned to the removal of illegal replicants. His mission is to hunt down a group of four of these sophisticated NEXUS 6 androids, superior in strength and intelligence to humans, but designed to live a short four-year existence. This group, which has fled from a space colony and entered Earth with unknown intentions, is led by the especially dangerous and intelligent Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer).

