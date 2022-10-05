“Amsterdam”, “Tadeo 3”, “Stairs to Hell” and “Last Seen” in the cinema – Today’s portrait

Mar del Plata’s commercial cinema billboard is renewed again this week with important premieres for all tastes and ages. Thus, they join the recognized “Argentina 1985”, the film about the trial of the Military Juntas that has Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani and Alejandro Flechner as protagonists, and the other existing ones: “Amsterdam”, “Tadeo 3”, “Stairs to hell” and “Last seen”.

amsterdam an epic romantic crime story about three best friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most scandalous secret plots in American history. Based on fictional fact, the film stars Oscar® winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar® nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Oscar® winner Rami Malek and two-time Oscar® winner Robert De Niro. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award® nominee David O. Russell, AMSTERDAM is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson are the executive producers.

Tadeo The Explorer 3: “The curse of the mummy”. Tadeo Jones gets lost again and kicks up sand in Egypt. The protagonist has always wanted to become an adventurous and famous archaeologist, and he would love for his fellow archaeologists to accept him as one of their own. The problem is that he always ends up ruining it. This time, he smashes a sarcophagus and unleashes an evil spell that endangers the lives of his friends Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni.

With absolutely everyone against him and only helped by Sara, Tadeo will embark on a flight full of adventures, which will take him from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris to Egypt, to find a way to end the mummy’s curse.

“In 2012, the Spanish director, screenwriter and animator, Enrique Gato, debuted on the big screen with a story about an ordinary worker, whose dream was to become a renowned archaeologist, whom he called Tadeo Jones. Ten years later, Tadeo has achieved the status of a trilogy with a new adventure titled Tadeo The Explorer 3: The Curse of the Mummy”, comments Sandra Cortez, marketing manager of Andes Films, adding that the animated film offers 90 minutes of adventure and fun. for the entire family.

As a starting point, it should be noted that the film has everything that the public expects: a “treasure hunt” type story and a mission against the clock. But for this occasion, both the director and the screenwriters, Josep Gatell & Manuel Burque, enhance those elements with exciting chase and action sequences with international settings to diversify the plot and offer a lot of entertainment.

“Ladder to hell”

It is a thriller and horror film, written and directed by Brendan Muldowney (Pilgrimage), that follows the story of Keira Woods, a single mother who, in search of a new beginning with her young daughter, decides to settle in a remote house from a wooded area. A few days later, he witnesses situations that he cannot explain and that seem paranormal in origin.

One day his daughter mysteriously disappears in the basement of the house. With no clues, no other people nearby, and no explanation, Keira searches for a way to find her and discovers that the home harbors an ancient and powerful entity that controls everything around her. Now, she must face her if she wants her daughter back. The film will star Elisha Cuthbert (The Girl Next Door) and Eoin Macken (The Dark Forest).

“Last seen”

The film was directed by Brian Goodman and stars Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Dani Deetté, Robert Walker Branchaud, David Kallaway, Matthew R. Staley, Emily Brinks, Jordan Salloum, Chip Lane, Aleks Alifirenko Jr., Alphonso A’Qen- Aten Jackson and Billy Burns as actors.

The Thriller tells the story that after Will Spann’s wife suddenly disappears at a gas station, his desperate search to find her leads him down a dark path that forces him to flee from the authorities and take the law into his own hands.

It should be remembered that it is still on the billboard “Argentina 1985”: The film goes back to the 1980s, in the trial of the Military Juntas during the government of President Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín. One of the most important judicial events in the history of the country. Starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, in the role of prosecutors Julio César Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo.

The film was chosen by the Argentine Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences to compete for a place in the “Best International Film” category at the next Oscar Awards. The vote to participate in the Hollywood awards was at the Kirchner Cultural Center where 250 members of the Committee participated and was selected from a total of 61 films this year.

The film was directed by Santiago Mitre, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Santiago Carabante, Ricardo Darín, Ricardo “Chino” Darín, Federico Posternak, Axel Kuschevatzky and Victoria Alonso. The film won the Audience Award at the San Sebastian Festival.

FILMS THAT ARE STILL ON THE POSTER

Thus, it should be remembered that these premieres are in addition to those that are currently on the billboards in all the rooms of Cinemacenter, Ambassador, Los Gallegos Shopping, Cines del Paseo and Paseo Aldrey: “La mujer rey”, “Sonríe”, “No don’t worry honey”, “The orphan”, “The origin”, “Avatar1”, “Barbarian”, “Passage to Paradise”, “Mad Max”, “Dragon Ball Super”, “Minions”, “30 nights with my ex ” and “Samurai Dog”.

Tickets at $700 or with discounts can be obtained through the online sales system or at the ticket offices of each movie theater in Mar del Plata. As for the promotions, the company reported that from Monday to Wednesday the current 2×1 continues and the possibility of accessing a free ticket or 2×1 in 2D and 3D for PAMI Benefits continues.