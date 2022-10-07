Amsterdam | TELEVITES

When it comes to spectacular casts, Amsterdam takes all the prizes, starting with its leading trio Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washingtonthe screen has already been filled, but if we add to this names like Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough and singer Taylor Swift, plus an entertaining story from start to finish, you certainly won’t want to miss it.

Let’s start by talking about the story, which introduces us to the doctor Burt Berendsen (Bale) and the lawyer Harold Woodman (Washington), who work from their respective offices in New York City in the time of 1933. Berendsen and Woodman met at the war and have years of unconditional friendship marked by difficult experiences that forged them a joint attitude of facing any circumstance. Now they are dedicated to helping people in danger, especially those who have fallen from grace or have little money.

One day Dr. Berendsen receives a message from Woodman summoning him to an address in an affluent area of ​​the city, willing to help his friend, he meets him and the young Elizabeth Meekins (Swift), daughter of the director of the bond market. Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr.), whom they appreciated very much because he was the general that both of them had in their war days. Bill passed away and her daughter wants an autopsy because she suspects her father was murdered.

This request is the beginning of an adventure for friends, with one unexpected twist after another, and a lot of comedy, while taking us back in time to learn about the origins of this friendship and the incorporation of the third member of this trio, Valerie (Margot Robbie), during the years of freedom in the first postwar Amsterdam.

The interesting thing about this film is that it shows us with humor what politics is like and how the strings of countries move, even the so-called democratic and liberal ones, for us as Chileans who are used to laughing at our authorities we will have a lot of fun, Of course, the negative criticism in the northern country is obvious, because nobody likes that, even if it is a “joke”, they say that your country at some point could have been a dictatorship.

It is interesting to know that part of the story, especially since its director, who also wrote the script, David O Russell, gives us a lot of intrigue, and we are always aware of what will happen, who is the bad guy, or who is the one who really pulls the strings of an unexpected destiny. Obviously, like any comedy, we cannot ignore love and it is delivered to perfection, as well as the musical part, which will really get laughs. Special mention to Robert De Niro’s character, General Gil Dillenbeck, who will join the leading trio on a mission to unmask those responsible for the death of his friend.

My favourites? in addition to the leading trio, it is the duo of Paul Canterbury (Mike Myers) and Henry Norcross (Michael Shannon), by far the best dialogues are from these international spies and bird watchers. Fans of the singer Taylor Swift will be delighted, because her performance is up to the level of her co-stars.

Yes ok “Amsterdam” it lasts 2 hours 14 minutes, personally I had so much fun that I didn’t notice it, I like to be told details and it didn’t take long for me, but if you are one of those who is anxious and looking for speed, you may find that some scenes could have been eliminated.

If you want to see a good movie, with a fun script and a top-notch cast, you can’t miss “Amsterdam” in your favorite cinema, because seeing it on the big screen is always appreciated. For me, a must of the week.

Original title: amsterdam

Director: David O Russell

Country: USA

Year: 2022

Gender: Comedy, Drama, History

Duration: 2 hours 14 minutes

With: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift

Screenplay: David O Russell

Music: Daniel Pemberton

Production: Christian Bale, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, Arnon Milchan, David O. Russell

Release date: October 6, 2022

Web:Instagram

Distributor: Cinecolor Films Chile