Amsterdam, the film that took 5 years and had 14 scripts: “It would be a great novel” | TV and Show

five years it took David O Russell able to bring to the screen amsterdama project that brings together a cast of luxury beginning with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro.

The film, which will debut in Chile on October 6, was one challenge after another for the production. Starting from having lost one of his stars, Michael B. Jordan -who due to scheduling conflicts could not participate- to a historic global pandemic.

The film was supposed to start shooting in early 2020, however, the covid-19 appeared and delayed the schedule for a year.

What is Amsterdam?

Amsterdam presents the history of the doctor Burt Berendson (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington), who work from their respective offices in New York City in the fascinating time of 1933.

Berendsen and Woodman have years of unconditional friendship, forced in the midst of war, which later led them to help people in distress, especially those who have fallen from grace or have little money.

The appearance of the young Elizabeth Meekins (Taylor Swift), daughter of the director of the bond market Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr.), changes his previously quiet life.

It turns out that Bill has passed away and his daughter suspects the cause of his death, something that no one else believes her, so she asks both friends for help.

Liz’s request kicks off an unprecedented adventure, with one unexpected twist after another, while transporting the audience back in time to learn about the origins of that friendship.

Thus, the third member of this incredible triumvirate -the formidable Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie)- is introduced during the years of freedom in post-war Amsterdam.

A long way to Amsterdam

The tour of Amsterdam began at a dinner between Russell and Bale.

“Well, Christian and I were very interested in creating original characters that we would like to hang out with,” the director commented, at a press conference, where BioBioChile was present.

“Character that he would love to play and that I would love to have around … character that we had never seen before,” he added.

“And that’s where it started. So we started with a doctor and learned from the story, the unusual circumstances of this doctor and his two best friends of his,” he continued.

“Something epic, something that would be fun and inspiring to follow, and also shed light on a story that we had in mind and that many people do not know”he added.

The work lasted five years and little by little more people joined, like Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Taylor Swift.

“I was involved (in the project) for five, six years. But it feels as if he had been working all his life to do this. You know, the wisdom of how to deal with adversity,” Bale added.

Robbie and his immersion in Valerie’s art

The production process was so extensive that according to Robbie he had a lot of time to prepare his character. “More time than I’ve ever had to prepare a character…maybe a long time, to be honest”he added.

“Not only because David was very collaborative that he wanted to talk about Valerie and the movie, in general, years before we did it, but also because we suspended due to COVID,” he recalled.

In fact, the interpreter acknowledged that during the quarantine, she worked at home making extravagant pieces of art, like the ones Valerie does in the movie.

“At one point my husband came in and I had some metal and fake blood, my mask on and all kinds of crazy stuff like x-rays. He was like, ‘I think you’re taking this character thing a little too far. You need to calm down,” confessed Robbie.

14 hyphens

The work on the film was so meticulous that Russell wrote, according to Bale, 14 scripts for the film.

“It would be a great novel, because there were really great sequences that I couldn’t do,” acknowledged the director and screenwriter.

“There was a lot of writing, so you have to pick and choose,” he lamented.