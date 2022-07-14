Amsterdam: the first images of the film with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Taylor Swift

amsterdam, this is the next film that we are waiting for impatiently. Scheduled for fall 2022, it already has many attractive factors, arousing all our curiosity: a historical film that tastes of drama as well as thriller, carried by an ultra-promising Hollywood cast, and directed by David O.Russellto whom we owe Joy, american bluff and happiness therapy, among others. In short, all the ingredients seem to come together to impress the spectators. But while waiting to be able to make sure of it in the cinema, here is everything you need to know aboutamsterdam.

A thrilling detective story

In this new feature film by David O.Russellwe follow the adventures of a doctor and a lawyer, both veterans of the First World War, as well as their nurse friend in Amsterdam in the 1930s. Together, they form an inseparable trio. “We made a pact and we promised to protect each other… No matter what happens” declares in this regard the character played by Christian Bale in the trailer. But the three friends are put to the test when they suddenly find themselves accused of a murder they witnessed. From there, an investigation is born to find the real culprit, prove their innocence, and get out of this plot which is emerging as one of the most surprising cases in American history, as warns variety.

A five-star cast

Alongside the three protagonists portrayed by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John DavidWashingtonadd the names ofAnya Taylor Joy, Robert DeNiro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock or Matthias Schoenaerts. But the cast’s promise ofamsterdam also lies in the choice of the singer Taylor Swiftwho made his return to the cinema on this occasion (the first time since Cats in 2019). If, for now, we have very little information about the importance of his role in the film, variety reveals despite everything that she should play the daughter of the murdered man who is at the heart of the plot. But to find out more and discover it on screen, we will have to wait a few more months until the film is released in cinemas.

Release date

In France, the film amsterdam is expected in theaters on November 2, 2022.

The official trailer foramsterdam :

Thrilled This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

