“Amsterdam”, the movie full of stars, already has a release date on Star+

It is about a romantic epic about three friends. (20th Century Studios)



After its premiere in theaters in Latin America at the beginning of last October, the recent film by David O. Russell, Amsterdam will come to the platform Star+ on December 7, so that the public that has not seen it on the big screen can enjoy this historical drama mixed with touches of comedy. Prior to its release in theaters, one of the biggest attractions of the film is the large number of figures that are part of the cast.

The feature film was filmed in Los Angeles between the months of January and March 2021 and is the first film by the American screenwriter since the premiere of Joy in 2015. The cast is made up of Christian bale, margot robbie Y john david washington in the leading roles, while supporting roles include Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Two soldiers and a nurse will try to clean up their image, after being unfairly accused of a crime. (20th Century Studios)

The film tells the story of two soldiers and a sick woman who meet in France during the First World War. After the war, they spend an idyllic and free time in the city of Amsterdam, to later separate and not see each other again until years later. later, the false murder accusation of two names in New York City brings them back together, fighting a conspiracy to overthrow the American government. The history of said political plot is based on real events.

The men are an officer forced to go to the front by his in-laws named Burt Berendsen (Christian bale) and that his lack of prejudice and his solidarity with ex-combatants have made him a respected doctor among his peers and despised by his in-laws and his wife. The other is a black lawyer, Harold Woodman (john david washington) who suffered and still suffers discrimination from a racist society and the nurse is a young upper-class woman named Valeria Voze (margot robbie) passionate about art, black sheep of her class, accused of being crazy.

Robert De Niro also participates in the film. (20th Century Studios)

In one part of the film the character of Chris Rock (who works in a funeral home), he asks the protagonists in surprise: “A dead white man in a box? He’s not even a coffin. He doesn’t even have a cover. It’s just an old wooden box. Who do you think is going to get into trouble?”, he expresses to them. But they are optimistic and they ask the man to be, because they must get out of this matter at all costs. From there begins one of his greatest adventures.

After its theatrical release, Amsterdam It divided critics and the public, since while some loved it, others found it pretentious. In the place Rotten Tomatoes has a 33% approval from the press, while viewers gave it a 62%. Despite this, it is one of the favorite productions to compete in the next installment of the Oscars.

Two months after being in theaters, the film will come to streaming. (20th Century Studios)

From work to Joy in 2015, David O Russell I had not been in the director’s chair of a project. In fact, her latest films –including the games of destiny (2012) and The great American scam (2013)– were carried out with regular collaborators such as Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale Y robert deniro; Y Amsterdam would not be the exception. In parallel, the filmmaker has been the center of various controversies regarding his abusive and violent behavior on film sets and an accusation of sexual harassment by his niece.

Amsterdam will arrive on December 7th in the service of Star+.

