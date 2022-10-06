Amsterdam, the unmissable comedy thriller about love that opens today in theaters

I love romance, and I love people who love life and who like to dance and be together”, David O. Russell., Director of Amsterdam, The bright side of things and Joy. Special for El País

Today a new comedy thriller arrives in theaters, which gives something to talk about with its extraordinary cast, made up of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro . Even the singer Taylor Swift participates in this film.

Amsterdam was written and directed by David O. Russell, and is a fascinating and intricate tale that masterfully intertwines historical fact with fiction.

This is a personal story for the filmmaker. “Friendship and love are the foundation of the film. The bond between Harold Woodman and Burt Berendsen is especially important, and the friendship pact they make to protect each other and not let the other die, which is later extended to Valerie Voze, is the mainstay of the story. These are the good friends, the friends who have seen the best of you, so they can help you remember and come back to your best version,” said the director.

The development process began five years ago with Christian Bale at a dinner. Russell had already worked with the actor in American scandal and The winner, for which the interpreter won the Oscar for best supporting actor.

“Normally there is a crazy rush to make the movies, and many times it is necessary, due to those who finance it or when the studios want to release them on a certain date, but here there were no limits of any kind. We could sit down and exchange thousands of ideas. He would give me books and I would find ideas and bring him quotes. So there were a lot of other characters that came and went, and different people that we met and were inspired by,” Bale said while promoting the film.

The plot, which is told in 2:14 minutes, is based on historical events, but they took a great friendship as the central element of the story, “that kind of friendship that people look for in real life and that we all love to see in the movies. That and seeing that each character has a very specific past. These are characters who know how to live and love life despite the difficulties. To me, that’s what makes them heroes.”

Star cocktail. Amsterdam is a quirky black comedy full of intrigue and mystery that faithfully captures the atmosphere, tone and spirit of New York and Europe at the turn of the 20th century. Special for El País

Bale’s character Burt is a doctor suffering from the wounds and trauma of war. “His heart is always racing, he seems always nervous and all the time he is taking different pills to ease his pain. He is someone who has been through hell, but is still optimistic. He deals with these heavy and tremendous burdens and situations by maintaining a sense of humor, joy and optimism. So he is a very inspiring guy, and it was very interesting to play him, ”explained the actor.

John David Washington (Tenet, Malcolm and Marie, and son of Denzel Washington) is Harold Woodman, a lawyer who was wounded in the war. Returning to New York, he provides legal aid to those who cannot defend themselves.

“Burt tends to be more emotional and vulnerable, whereas Harold is like a rock,” according to Russell. “Harold is a very solid person, but he has a very soft heart and mannerisms. He is very present, he has an intelligent look. Many things have happened to him, which he tells us in the third act, ”added the director.

Two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (I Am Tonia, The Scandal) stars as Valerie Voze, the artist and heiress who befriends Burt and Harold. Valerie defends the virtues of art, love and beauty. She is an extraordinary person who changes their lives, taking them to Amsterdam. In the words of Burt Berendsen: “she is brilliant, but crazy”.

“A recurring theme that runs through Valerie is that her true passion in life is finding beauty and making art out of trauma. They meet under traumatic circumstances, but she has this unique ability to find beauty in that,” Robbie said.