Amsterdam trailer: Christian Bale and Margot Robbie killers?

It’s been seven years since director David O. Russell had a movie in theaters, but that’s going to change this November when 20th Century Studios releases amsterdam. The film is loosely based on real events, and doesn’t try to hide the fact that a good part of the script has been made up. Or as the slogan goes: “A lot of this really happened.”

But the film’s most impressive stunt is the all-star cast Russell has assembled, including Christian Bale (currently starring in Thor: Love and Thunder), John David Washington and Margot Robbie. As seen in the trailer below, that trio finds themselves in a world of trouble when they face a murder charge in the 1930s.

Amsterdam | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

The trailer touches on the shared history of Burt (Bale), Harold (Washington), and Valerie (Robbie). Burt and Harold were apparently soldiers in World War I, while Valerie was a nurse. The trio seem unusually close to each other after settling in Amsterdam. Yet somehow they have managed to become prime suspects in a sensational murder trial. That is why they have turned to Gil (Robert De Niro), a lawyer who personally knew the victim. And it is Gil’s claim that the victim was killed because of something monstrous that he saw.

The Amsterdam’s supporting cast is truly amazing, including Chris Rock as Milton, Zoe Saldana as Irma, Rami Malek as Tom, and Mike Myers as Paul. Anya Taylor-Joy from The Northman he also stars in the film alongside Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola and music superstar Taylor Swift.

Russell wrote and directed amsterdam, which hits theaters on November 4. Since this is a 20th Century Studios movie, it will likely air on Hulu in early 2023.

Publisher Recommendations