Amusement arcades, betting halls, bingo halls, first day without Green Pass and masks: this is how it is going. THE VIDEOS

From today in arcades, betting rooms and bingo halls it will no longer be mandatory to ask users for the Green Pass and the use of the mask to have access. It is a measure of the Government which was highly anticipated by business owners.

Agimeg carried out a survey on how this first day of “freedom” is going for activities that offer public play. In general, early feedback indicates that most customers have decided to continue to use the mask anyway inside the rooms. In many cases, even the staff of the rooms decided to continue wearing the masks anyway.

The situation is different for the Green Pass. The green certification had in fact had a more incisive impact on theaters. Many activities had in fact dedicated del staff only at the Green Pass check, while others asked their own workers to take charge of this task, effectively removing them in part from normal dining room activities. All of this involved a increase in costs not indifferent for rooms which, we recall, came to a year and a half of total closure. The green certification requirement, according to some salt owners, had also affected reduced customer access.

Here is the testimony, on how the first day of work is going without the obligation of masks and Green Pass, of the director of the Snai point in via Cantore in Lucca.

This instead is the testimony that comes from the room Planetwin365 from largo Valtournanche in Rome.

Here is also the testimony of Ivan Pirrone, manager of one Goldbet room in via Notarbartolo in Palermo.

ff / AGIMEG