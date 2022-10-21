He is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has some of the highest-grossing films in history to his credit, such as Avatarof james cameronY Guardians of the Galaxyfrom the Marvel universe.

And despite the fact that in recent years we have seen it in a sci-fi and action film, not for that reason Zoe Saldana has put aside her talent as a dramatic actress who knows how to draw sighs in a good rom com.

That becomes clear again with the Netflix premiere of the limited series From Scratchwhich in Spanish is titled Right from the start and that premieres on said streaming platform this Friday, October 21.

This story, based on real events narrated in the biography A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home written by Tembi Locke and promises to be one of the most popular on the platform due to its intensity, but above all: due to the extraordinary participation of the actress of Dominican and Puerto Rican origin.

“Amy is a very adventurous girl, very curious, an artist and she has an affinity with Italian culture,” Saldaña explains to People in spanish about his character. “What she wanted was to get an education in Italian art but what she finds is love there.”

Check out our full interview with Zoë Saldaña above!

In From Scratch Saldana plays Amyan African American who is crushed by Cupid while in Italy, where she meets a handsome chef, played by Eugenio Mastrandrea (left):

“Amy and I have many similarities. Italy is a very beautiful country,” explains the star, who in real life is married to the Italian painter. Framework perego —whom she secretly married in 2013— and like her character, she loves to cook. Additionally, the series was filmed in Florence, Italy, Sicily, Tuscany, and Los Angeles.

The limited series is based on the autobiography A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. written by Tembi loke and allows Saldaña to show her skills as a dramatic actress:

Continue reading the story

The story came in handy for the actress born in Passaic, New Jersey, who in reality loves to cook and is married to an Italian:

The story talks about the obstacles that the protagonists have to overcome to fight against the prejudices of society and other hard tests that life will put on them:

Saldaña participated in this series as one of its executive producers, a credit she shares with Attica Locke, the author of the story, Tembi Locke, actress Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Richard Abate, Jermaine JohnsonY Will Rowbotham.

From Scratch is available on Netflix starting this Friday, October 21.