Amy Bauernschmidt, first commander of the nuclear aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln: “I’ll be a true leader”

The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln on January 3 left the port of San Diego headed for the Pacific and for the first time there is a woman to command it. Vessel Captain Amy Bauernschmidt took over last August, becoming the first female commander of a US Navy nuclear aircraft carrier. Blue eyes and a deep sense of duty.

Born in Milwaukee, Bauernschmidt holds a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering, a branch of naval engineering, from the Navy Academy of Annapolis in 1994, the first degree course to which girls were also admitted. Just in that year Congress canceled the law that excluded women from serving aboard warships and warplanes.

“That law really changed my life – Bauernschmidt confided to CBS in 2018 – We were the first to graduate feeling honored by the privilege of being able to serve together with the rest of our comrades in combat”.

Helicopter pilot – “I hope to be a good leader and mentor to both women and men on duty. I still don’t feel perfectly comfortable in this role. But I’m learning to appreciate the assignment. If you live it, then, you can believe it ». Words spoken two years after August 2016, when she was appointed deputy commander of a nuclear aircraft carrier, also the Abraham Lincoln. No woman before her had succeeded.

Upon graduation, Bauernschmidt majored in Strategic Studies at Naval War College and was named naval aviator in 1996. Behind the captain has 3 thousand flight hours. His is a life full of honors and awards. Helicopter pilot, he participated in several operational missions. She was aide-de-camp to the commander of the aircraft carrier battle group John C. Stennis, was helicopter squadron leader and commander of the amphibious landing ship Uss San Diego. Long the road traveled by women like Bauernschmidt in the US Navy: at the beginning of the twentieth century only nurses were part of the Armed Forces, the first mass enlistment took place during the Second World War. In 1974, the first female pilot was appointed and 20 years later, for the first time, women were assigned to a warship, the aircraft carrier Uss Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Strategic relevance – Carrier strike groups are the longest hand of the US government in the world. They allow Washington to be able to count on a good number of ready-to-use combat aircraft, without having to ask the allies for authorization to use one or more air bases. Due to their strategic importance and enormous cost, they are accompanied by several escort ships. The Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the largest warships in the world until the USS Gerald R. Ford entered service, and nearly all are named after US Presidents. On board there are more than 6 thousand people, almost a small town, including members of the actual and personal crew of the aircraft on board. The flight deck is 332.9 meters long, the length of three football fields. The ship weighs 102 thousand tons and is powered by 2 nuclear reactors. The Uss Nimitz, first in its class, made its debut in 1975. The latest, the Uss George HW Bush, named after his father Bush son still alive, made its debut in 2009.

“Great responsibility” – The Abraham Lincoln assault group includes a missile cruiser and 4 destroyers equipped with the Aegis system. It will be deployed in routine operations in the Indo-Pacific region, a strategic area for Washington, with the aim of containing Chinese ambitions and protecting Taiwan.

“There is no greater responsibility than knowing that you have been entrusted with the fate of the people who have chosen to defend our nation,” said Bauernschmidt, after thanking his predecessor, Captain Slaughter.