Entertainment

Amy Gutiérrez, Natalia Salas and other artists who break down the taboo on menstruation | Let’s normalize the rule | Instagram | Videos | shows

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Menstruation is still a topic that many prefer not to mention and that even generates modesty in many people. Recently the singer Amy Gutierrez He starred in an incident with his period during a live visit to the program “In everyone’s mouth”, which caused a wave of support from his colleagues.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Related Articles

That’s how much fun Gal Gadot has on top of her sports car

4 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston: The actress shows off her figure at 53

16 mins ago

Shakira: in the middle of a divorce, she makes a big decision!

16 mins ago

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves: that’s how they fell in love in a movie – People – Culture

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button