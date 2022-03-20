Amy Gutiérrez: Which international artists have declared themselves pansexual?

Artists who have declared pansexual. (Photo: Instagram)

In a recent interview with the channel Youtube from Christopher GianottiAmy Gutiérrez spoke about her sexual orientation and pointed out that she considered herself pansexual, as she was attracted to a person’s personality and not to their gender or sex.

“ I have been attracted to the beauty of some woman, I cannot tell you that I am bisexual, but I cannot tell you that I am only one gender, I feel that I am pansexual. I never pay attention to gender ”, he commented.

As a result of these revelations, the sauce boat joins the long list of international artists who feel identified with this orientation. Singer Miley Cyrus spoke about her pansexuality in 2015 during an interview with the UK magazine ‘Elle’.

“ I’m very open about it, I’m pansexual, but I’m not in a relationship. I’m 22, I Date, But I Change My Style Every Two Weeks ”, He commented on that occasion.

Miley Cyrus.

Pynk’s singer, Janelle Monaewas another of the artists who spoke about her sexuality in 2018. She stated that she was bisexual, but maintained that she also identified with pansexuality.

“Being a black woman in America and someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself a daughter of a… free“, said.

kasha She stated in an interview with ‘Seventeen’ magazine that she not only falls in love with men, but with the people who are the most important to her. “ I not only love men, I love people. It is not about a genre. It’s about the spirit of that person you’re with ”, he added.

Although at first Bella Thorne He said that he considered himself bisexual, then on a television program he clarified that he defined himself more as a pansexual person, after understanding what this sexual orientation meant.

Bella Thorne.

“You like what you like. It doesn’t have to be a girl or a boy or a him or her or them or this or that, you like the personality. you just like a being”, he explained at the time.

Cara Delevingne, British actress and model, said in the magazine ‘Variety’ that she defined herself as pansexual. She specified that she accepted her sexual orientation by discarding all kinds of labels.

“ I don’t care if someone defines himself as him, her or it. I fall in love with the person, that’s all. I am attracted to the person! Delevingne stated.

Cara Delevingne.

the leader of the gang ‘Panic! At The Disco’ on more than one occasion he indicated that he felt free to express his sexuality. It was so that in 2018 she confessed that in the past she had relationships with men and women, without giving importance to sex.

