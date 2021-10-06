News

Amy Ryan joins Selena Gomez in the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building

The cast of the new TV series also includes comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The cast of Only Murders in the Building, a new crime comedy in development at the video streaming service Hulu, is enriched with a new face. The actress of Gone Baby Gone And The Office Amy Ryan will act in the series with a regular role alongside the already known Steve Martin, Martin Short And Selena Gomez.

The plot and cast of Only Murders in the Building

Co-created and written by the screenwriter of Grace and Frankie John Hoffman based on an idea by Martin Hoffman and produced by the creator of This Is Us Dan Fogelman, Only Murders in the Building revolves around three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share a great passion – actually an obsession – for the stories of real crimes that they suddenly end up involved in one of them. Amy Ryan will play a musician who resides in the building where the story takes place. Ryan’s casting follows that of Aaron Dominguez, previously announced, that he will play the building supervisor’s son, who returns home after years of absence.

For Ryan, recently seen in the Netflix movie Lost Girls, this is one of the few television roles to be adjusted. He had previously starred in In Treatment And The Wire of HBO but many remember her above all for the role of Holly Flax, the love interest of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in The Office.


