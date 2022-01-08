Amy Schneider, the first woman (and transgender) to win a million at the “Jeopardy!” Show – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

After twenty-eight winning bets, the new champion of the popular US show is the first woman to exceed one million. But the disputed record: she speaks proudly of her own transsexuality, but for many conservatives the fourth contender to exceed the million, not the first woman

The uniqueness of a record win on television; the normal (as the New York Times commentary), or rather new normal, of a transgender woman who becomes the star of the most nationally popular television game in the United States, Jeopardy !. Amy Schneider, 42, a computer engineer from Oakland, California, won a million dollars on Friday in the popular TV quiz: became so the most awarded woman in the history of the program, and just the fourth competitor to exceed one million. He was winning from 28 bets (another record), and became the darling of the show’s fans across the country; In the middle of this winning streak, in a Thanksgiving tweet, she began to talk publicly about her transsexuality, and to use her notoriety to raise donations to charities that support trans people.

Also on Twitter – where for his 65,000 fans he posts continuous comments to all the episodes, which are broadcast on a deferred basis, almost creating a show parallel to the real program in which he not infrequently politely criticizes the choices of the authors – he says. overwhelmed by this life-changing experience, and thanks everyone for their kindness and support.

I? Ll get back to the backlogged game threads tomorrow. But I just want to acknowledge how overwhelmed I am by the things being written about me, and about what this run means. This has been a life-changing experience, thank you all so so much for your kindness and support ?? – Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 8, 2022

Amy Schneider lives in Oakland with partner Genevieve. He watched Jeopardy! and dreamed of participating in it, he says, all his life: the quiz – where reps win by asking questions to which the clues that are provided by the authors are adequate answers – has been on the air since 1964, and so popular that it has so far won 39 Emmys, daytime entertainment category.

The record that Schneider breaks double: that of the most awarded woman in Jeopardy! and, close by, that of absolute normality conquered by a person who has become a woman, a condition that is often still at risk of social marginality; Amy Schneider has a profession like many others, she participated in the most mainstream show of the schedule and won it over, embodying a dream that, once again, of almost everyone. Many conservatives object that hers cannot be considered a female record, challenging the very definition of a woman; Amy Schneider – along with many other transgender women such as Columbus fire captain Lana Moore, astrophysicist Rebecca Oppenheimer, violinist Tona Brown, and many others – helps to redefine (and perhaps make less narrow) the notion of what is. normal.