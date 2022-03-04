Amy Schumer admits she never thought she’d get liposuction

ads

Amy Schumer looks “snatched up.”

The comedienne admitted she feels “really good” after undergoing liposuction, a procedure she admitted she never thought she’d undergo.

“When I heard about liposuction, I was like, that’s crazy to me, and I’d say I’m never going to do anything,” she said on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast on Thursday.

But after turning 40 and undergoing a C-section, the actress changed her mind, especially after battling endometriosis and undergoing surgery.

“I healed well and thought, can I get lipo? And I had lipo and I feel great,” Schumer said.

The “Trainwreck” actress is well aware of the impact plastic surgery can have on young women, and she opened up about going under the knife on Instagram in January.

The actress looked confident as she posed on a beach in a black one-piece swimsuit. Instagram/Amy Schumer

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thank you for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternd (lipo),” she captioned two photos of herself in a black swimsuit. “I never thought you would do anything other than talk to me after your uterus hasn’t contracted for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

The actress, who shares a 2-year-old son named Gene with her husband Chris Fischer, tagged her two surgeons, one who performed the endometriosis surgery in which her uterus and appendix were removed and the other who performed the liposuction procedure .

The comedian had a “difficult pregnancy” with her 2-year-old son, Gene. Instagram/ Amy Schumer

“I just wanted to say that, because if someone sees me in pictures or something and says, she looks thinner and whatever: It’s because I had surgery,” she told Handler, her first time speaking publicly about it. “It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”

