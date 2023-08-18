Entertainment

Amy Schumer Has Already Seen ‘Barbie’ and She Broke Her Silence About the Movie She Almost Starred in

It could have been Barbie and not seen before Barbie. Amy Schumer, who was supposed to interpret the doll Mattel in his own film barbie in the middle of the last decade, have taken advantage of the weekend of barbenheimer Make appointments with movie theaters and watch more barbie As Oppenheimer, a film by greta gerwig and of Christopher Nolan.

Yes, the same thing that Tarantino did. And many others too, considering the huge box office figures of both the movies. But Amy Schumer’s case is special because of how close she was to actress and suddenly you to act in a film Barbie. She was about to star when she was a project sony pictures, But after a while Schumer left them due to creative differences in the direction they wanted to go.

The rest is history: Project Key barbie He moved around a lot, had many actresses to suit him, and changed from top to bottom as he went Warner Bros., with the inclusion of LuckyChap Entertainment, producer of margot robbie, who eventually starred in the film directed by Greta Gerwig, with own script in collaboration with Noah Baumbach. Well, what did Amy Schumer think of the end result?

“I really enjoyed barbie And Oppenheimer, But I think I should have played Emily Blunt. “Hollywood, do a better job!” Schumer joked in an Instagram post she posted to her profile after watching both movies.

Why isn’t Amy Schumer a Barbie?

It was in December 2016 when Amy Schumer was linked to the Barbie film she is prepping sony pictures, with a script from that time Hillary Winston (my name is earl, community) who did not see the light; was one of several scripts being developed at the same time, in addition to a devil cody, To see who was finally selected.


Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Nkuti Gatwa in 'Barbie'

However, only a few months later, in March 2017, Schumer left the project, citing scheduling problems, which she later acknowledged. Diversity Actually they were hiding the real reason. “We said there were scheduling problems, but actually they were creative differences,” said the actress hollywood reporter There was already a hint about disagreements with Sony: “They definitely didn’t want to do (the film) the way I wanted, and that was the only way I was interested.”

Judging by Schumer’s Words After Watching barbie Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, while it’s certainly not the exact film she wanted to make, have thoroughly enjoyed it as an audience.

