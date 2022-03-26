Amy Schumer shares her most painful secret and recommendations from Smart Girl | Lifestyle

The author of the phrase of the week is Amy Schumer, who has returned to her role as director with an intense work inspired by her own experiences. This is ‘Life & Beth’, a series in which the actress, writer and director presents a woman who reflects on her adolescence, after an unexpected incident.
In addition to revealing the intricate relationship he has with his mother, Schumer exposes a health problem he has been dealing with for years: trichotillomania, a disorder that consists of constantly pulling out his hair, and that at some point caused him to go bald and he decided to wear a wig.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, who will direct the 94th edition of the Academy Awards revealed:
“I think everyone has a big secret and this is mine. And I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it’s been something I’ve been so ashamed of, for so long. I really don’t want to have a secret anymore.” big secret. And I thought going public would be good for me, to relieve some of my embarrassment, and maybe hopefully help others relieve some of theirs as well.”
The comedian also added that this problem was not something “I used to have and now I don’t”, but acknowledged: “It’s still something I struggle with.”
It is in the penultimate episode of the show that the camera stops at a bunch of hair, at that moment the juvenile version of Beth is heard saying: “It’s called trichotillomania”, in the next scene a wig is put on her.
‘Life & Beth’ premiered on Hulu on March 18, 2022, and according to THL, “the series feels as personal as a therapy session.” In this particular chapter, Hulu features a resource card at the end of the episode credits, which reads: “If you or someone you know is experiencing repetitive body-focused behaviors, the TLC Foundation offers support and resources.”
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
After the whirlwind of creations that we have seen on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris, and the effort that fashion weeks have made to offer a series of hybrid editions, firms such as Elie Saab, Dundas, Etro, Imitation of Christ, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and Philipp Plein return to the catwalk, but this time in the metaverse.
On March 24, the first fashion week began at Decentraland, a website that will host fashion shows, exhibitions, conferences and immersive experiences, and in which pop-up stores have also been installed to offer a virtual approach to haute couture. . The parties will not be missing either.
This virtual celebration will also feature the participation of Mango, Giuseppe Zanotti and Hogan; In addition, Estée Lauder will be the only invited beauty firm. In total, more than 60 brands, artists and designers participate.
Those interested can enter Decentraland, the first virtual world from which they can create, explore and trade. To enter it is only necessary to create an avatar and let yourself be carried away by everything that the Metaverse Fashion Week offers you.
The organizers ask not to forget that in the metaverse everything is possible and that, in addition, everyone is a VIP.
Finally, not all of MVFW’s fashion will be virtual, as NTR1-Meta will present their ‘phygital’, handmade leather shoes.
Extreme length mascara and primer
Price: $16.99
After a study, a high percentage of users indicated that their lashes achieved greater definition and increased size and density, that the mascara is long-lasting, that it does not cause dryness and that it is comfortable to wear.
The magic of this product is in patience: the first thing you do is cover the lashes evenly with the base, then you have to wait 30 seconds and finally add the mascara from roots to ends.
Primer and mascara. Price: $16.99
Watermelon print towel
Price: $12.00
It is made with 100% cotton, a fabric rich in softness and quick drying. It has an ombre finish (gradient), to give more intensity to the color. It measures 62 inches long and 32 wide.
If you need advice on everything that has to do with your next vacation, La Insider took on the task of answering your questions about the swimsuit that best suits your body type.
In this article, he explains what you should take into account before taking the road to enjoy the sun, the sand and the sea.
And here he lists the 7 basics that will solve all the possible problems you may have with the fabric of your suit, with salt water in your hair, with the sun on your skin, with sand in the most unexpected places, etc.
Sun Squad towel. Price: $12.00
Long socks
Price: $90.00
They are black and reach to the knee. They have a crystal logo. They are perfect for open toe shoes and for any spring-summer outfit.
I like them because they are elegant and an excellent companion for miniskirts.
straight jeans
Price: $49.99
High-waisted, contoured waist denim pants with zipper, button, round pockets with rivets and a small coin pocket on the front. In the back it also has pockets. They are ripped and frayed, to create a worn look. They are made with 94% cotton, 5% recycled cotton and 1% spandex.
The editor opines: She had been wearing skinny jeans for years, usually cut at the hips. Literally years. I had to relearn about comfort in dressing to get this style back in my closet. I like them because they are very comfortable and fresh, but also because they are totally 90s. They are particularly practical to wear at night, when the temperature drops and you want to wear a totally casual style. I use them with short shirts, but also with long and sleeveless shirts.
High waist straight jeans. Price: $49.99
cocoa granola
Price: $3.07
Toasted whole grain oat flakes, with coconut and pieces of dark chocolate. Its ingredients include wheat gluten, malt and barley flour, among others.
The editor opines: It is the best companion to a plate of fresh fruit. I sprinkle my daily papaya dish with a handful of this deliciousness and prepare to give myself a great feast. I do not add more.