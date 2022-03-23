Amy Schumer tried to contact Zelensky to speak at the Oscars

Along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer will be one of the hostesses of the ceremony that will give life to the 94th edition of the Oscars. Behind the Russian invasion of Ukraineit is expected that the night of Sunday, March 27, will be marked by the war contingency that exists in Europe.

Depending on the site Varietythe comedian wanted to go to the first source and have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a satellite guest. “I think there is a lot of pressure in the sense that on the one hand people want to forget everything for one night, but on the other hand, there are so many eyes and ears on this show,” he told Drew Barrymore in a chapter of his talk canadian show.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that put the focus on the current situation. I mean, there are so many terrible things going on that it’s hard to focus on just one.”

The protagonist and screenwriter of this girl is a mess He assured that he proposed the idea to the organizers. “I wanted us to find a way to get Zelensky via satellite or recorded video or something.. I’m not afraid to go there, but I’m not the one who produces the Oscars,” he said, implying that his idea had not been accepted.

Meanwhile, this Monday the president of Ukraine has reiterated his request to the countries of Europe to “close all ports to Russian ships” and has defended that “no one has the right to destroy the continent”.

“This is the worst war in Europe since World War II”he asserted while the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine fail to prosper.

