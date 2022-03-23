Amy Schumer wanted Zelensky at the Oscars, but they didn’t let her

If a positive element of the 94 ceremony of the Oscar awards is that the figure of the presenter returns, this time in a triple way, as Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer have accepted the challenge of acting as hostesses. The protagonist of ‘I feel pretty’ has revealed that she wanted to show her support for Ukraine by having a special guest: Volodímir Zelenski. However, the Academy rejected the idea.

The actress and comedian went to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to chat about the preparations for the gala. Schumer told Barrymore that he doesn’t plan to avoid talking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. in his gags “There is pressure, without a doubt, on the way things have to be said,” explains the artist.

Despite the fact that the Academy fully addressed movements such as Me Too or Black Lives Matter, as well as seeking to show its side more committed to the covid-19 pandemic, it seems that its members are more skeptical when it comes to talking about armed conflicts.

There’s pressure to say, ‘This is a vacation, let people unplug.’ But, well, we have many eyes on this gala. I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that highlight the current situation. I mean, there are so many horrible things going on that it seems hard to focus on which one,” he explained.

It is at that moment when Schumer stated that he proposed the idea of ​​Zelensky appearing via satellite in direct connection or, to avoid being located, with a pre-recorded message Before becoming president of Ukraine, Zelensky was an actor and also a comedian. On the other hand, he would be to show Hollywood’s support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s invasion.

“IT’S NOT ME WHO PRODUCES THE GALA”

What’s more, I launched the idea: I wanted to have Zelensky by videoconference or to give a recorded message, since there will be many people watching the Oscars around the world. I wasn’t afraid to do it at all, but I’m not the one who produces these awards,” Schumer said, implying that the Academy rejected his proposal.

This March 27, the 94th Oscar Awards will be delivered, with ‘The power of the dog’ leading the nominations with 12 nominations.

The ceremony is shrouded in controversy following the Academy’s announcement that eight categories would be left out of the live ceremony on ABC, something that has generated outrage among many sectors of the industry.