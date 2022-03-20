Amy Schumer wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appear at the Oscars

After delivering a series of epic speeches in legislative chambers such as the House of Commons in the UK, the European Parliament in Brussels and the US Congress, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, could also appear at the upcoming Oscar awards ceremony. That is at least the desire of the comedian Amy Schumer, who acknowledged having contacted the organization of the event to try to materialize his project. However, the actress herself has now admitted that her initiative – also linked to Zelensky’s past as an actor and comedian – has little chance of succeeding.

“Yes, I really have proposed it. He wanted to find some way that Zelensky could appear via satellite or with a pre-recorded speech, because the Oscars have a million-dollar audience around the world. I would have no problem doing something like that, but unfortunately I am not the one who produces the gala”, explained Schumer as he passed through the talk show of her good friend drew Barrymore.

The movie star thus wants to recover the vindictive nature of the awards, especially at a crucial moment for the survival of Ukraine’s democracy and sovereignty. The artist also wants to highlight the human drama that emerges from a Russian invasion that has already left thousands dead and millions displaced.

“I think there is some pressure in the sense that many want us to [el evento] It’s like a vacation where everyone forgets what’s going on for one night. But there are so many eyes and ears on the delivery of the Oscar. I think it’s a great opportunity for certain comments to be made, even jokes that highlight the current scene, ”Amy reflected.

