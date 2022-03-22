Amy Schumer will speak about the situation in Ukraine at the Oscars

Amy Schumer wants President Zelensky to appear at the Oscars 0:38

(CNN) — Amy Schumer does not intend to ignore current events while hosting the Oscars.



The “Life & Beth” star is even trying to find a way for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the ceremony virtually amid the Russian invasion of his country.

“I actually wanted to find a way to get Zelensky on satellite or videotape or something, because there’s a lot of eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where he was promoting the film. 94th Academy Awards.

Schumer continued: “I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have a few jokes that highlight the current situation. I mean, there are so many horrible things going on that it seems hard to focus on one.”

As always, Schumer says he’s not afraid to tackle tough topics.

“I’m not afraid to go there, but I’m not the one who produces the Oscars,” he said.

“I think there’s definitely a pressure in a way to pretend something like, ‘This is a vacation, people forget, let us have tonight,'” Schumer said. “But it’s also, like, well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show.”

Schumer co-hosts the ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 27 on ABC.