Amy Winehouse’s latest dress sold for $ 234,000. The fashion of the stars beats record figures

Nobody imagined that the one at the Belgrade Summer Festival would be his last concert. Amy Winehouse’s career and life would end a month later, on July 23, 2011, at just 27 years old. That dress, signed by the designer Naomi Parry, with a floral print and worn on that occasion, was sold for 234 thousand dollars at the auction organized in Los Angeles by Julien’s Auctions, which specializes in memorabilia related to music and cinema. which exceeded the initial estimate by 16 times, along with 800 other personal items of the British singer, clothes, notes, underwear.

An auction that would have had an almost gloomy aspect, were it not for its totally charitable purpose: the 4 million dollars raised, in fact, will be donated to the Amy Winehouse foundation: created by the singer’s parents after her death, due to an alcohol intoxication, takes care of children in conditions of addiction.

The auctions of iconic stars’ clothes are always very popular, so much so that in Los Angeles those of Julien’s Auctions, founded in 1993, follow one another frequently: the next one will be dedicated to Sylvester Stallone’s memorabilia and is scheduled for December 5th

The famous dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy birthday Mr. President” for John F. Kennedy in 1962

All records of Marilyn’s dresses

The record for the highest amount ever paid for a dress belongs to the famous creation embroidered with 2500 crystals by Jean Louis with which Marilyn Monrose, in the fundraising gala for the Democratic party in May 19, 1962, also a few months before her death, I sing Happy Birthday Mr President dedicating it to John F. Kennedy: in November 2016 it was beaten in Los Angeles, by Julien’s Auctions, for 3.8 million dollars, thus beating the previous record for 200 thousand dollars, which also belonged to a Marilyn dress, that white worn in When the wife is on vacation in the famous sequence of the subway ventilation system (and which then infuriated the actress’s husband, Joe DiMaggio).

Diana dances with John Travolta at the White House in 1985 (Shutterstock photo)

Diana’s “Travolta Dress” and Kate Winslet’s dress in Titanic

Always in some way linked to music, even if it is that of a dance, it is the vicenza of the dress worn by Princess Diana, renamed “The Travolta Dress” because it is the one she wore to whirl with the actor of the Saturday night Fever And Grease during a famous ball at the White House in 1985, but also for his last portrait, a photo taken in 1997. In blue velvet, and designed by Victor Edelstein, it was bought for 264 thousand pounds by the Historical Royal Palaces, a foundation that deals with management of some British crown assets, and since 2020 it is on display at Kensington Palace. A similar amount – 300 thousand dollars – was invested in 2012 to win the stage dress with which Kate Winslet meets before the first Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic by James Cameron, 1997 award-winning film.