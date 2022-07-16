Entertainment

Amy Winehouse’s life will jump to the cinema in ‘Back to Black’

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

It won’t be easy to find someone like him. The biopic about the British singer Amy Winehouse is already underway. The casting to choose the actress who plays the artist will begin in a few weeks, but the British press is already considering some familiar faces such as Keira Knightley or Kristen Stewart. What is certain is that the film will be named after her second and last album: ‘Back to Black’ and will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, author of the film adaptation of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Amy Winehouse was the most famous British artist of the 2000s. Her success pushed her into a maelstrom of addictions, a lifestyle that the singer herself portrayed in her most iconic song: ‘Rehab’ and that led her to die at just 27 years old. The film will begin shooting at the end of the year, but it will not be the first time that she has taken her life to the cinema. In 2015, the documentary “Amy” already recounted some of the most convulsive episodes of her personal life, and although her family did not like her, she managed to win an Oscar.-Edition-



This feature is for subscribers only

subscribe

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

trailer, synopsis and cast gallery

6 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reunited in Rome for the birthday of the twins Knox and Vivienne

8 mins ago

Megan Fox shows off her abdomen and ensures that she does not go to the gym

17 mins ago

The cream with bakuchiol for the eye contour that continues to have good reviews because it eliminates the tired face effect

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button