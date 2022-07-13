Amy Winehouse’s life will jump to the cinema in ‘Back to Black’





















It won’t be easy to find someone like him. The biopic about the British singer Amy Winehouse is already underway. The casting to choose the actress who plays the artist will begin in a few weeks, but the British press is already considering some familiar faces such as Keira Knightley or Kristen Stewart. What is certain is that the film will be named after her second and last album: ‘Back to Black’ and will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, author of the film adaptation of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. Amy Winehouse was the most famous British artist of the 2000s. Her success pushed her into a maelstrom of addictions, a lifestyle that the singer herself portrayed in her most iconic song: ‘Rehab’ and that led her to die at just 27 years old. The film will begin shooting at the end of the year, but it will not be the first time that she has taken her life to the cinema. In 2015, the documentary “Amy” already recounted some of the most convulsive episodes of her personal life, and although her family did not like her, she managed to win an Oscar.-Edition-