An 11-year-old escapes from Ukraine alone for a thousand kilometers and arrives in Slovakia- Corriere.it

Of Foreign editorial staff

All he had with him was a plastic bag, his passport and a phone number written on his hand. The volunteers who welcomed him: the greatest hero of the night

He traveled over a thousand kilometers, alone, fleeing Ukraine with only a plastic bag to keep his passport and a phone number written on his hand. When the Slovak police saw him arrive at the border, they hardly believed their eyes. the story of an 11-year-old boy who left Zaporizhzhia, not far from the nuclear plant under attack by the Russians last week.

The arrival The name of the child is not known, although the Slovakian Ministry of the Interior has published some photos on his official Facebook profile. This is the greatest hero of yesterday night, the commentary on those shots. Volunteers took care of him, brought him to the warmth and provided him with food and drink for his next trip. The 11-year-old, continues the Ministry of the Interior, conquered them all with his smile, fearlessness and determination, worthy of a true hero.

The number on the hand Thanks to the number on his hand and a piece of paper in his pocket, we were able to contact relatives who came to pick him up later, the police who accompanied the little boy to Bratislava explained. A blue wool hat, pulled down on the head and a heavy jacket. His mother had put it on him, desperate, before letting him go. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, about 130,000 Ukrainians have so far arrived in Slovakia fleeing the war.

The message of the mother I put my son on a train to Slovakia, his mother Yulia Pisetskaya told via social media. The woman, a widow with other children, explained that she could not move because she was not well and because she too had to look after her mother with disabilities. I am very grateful that my son’s life was saved, she said. In your small country there are people with big hearts, she added, launching an appeal to save Ukrainian children from war.