an 8-kilo capacity smart washing machine

The Xiaomi MIJIA Pulsator of 8 kilos has 10 different washing modes and costs less than 120 euros to change.

Xiaomi has a very complete catalog of smart home devices, under its MIJIA brandsuch as kettles, robot vacuum cleaners, air purifiers or washing machines.

From time to time, Xiaomi presents new products to update said portfolio and a good proof of this is that the Chinese giant has just launched on the market a new smart washing machine with 8 kilos of capacityan appliance that you will want to have because it has one of the best quality-price ratios on the market.

Xiaomi’s new smart washing machine has a capacity of 8 kilos and can be controlled from the Mi Home app

This is the new Xiaomi smart washing machine

Xiaomi has just presented in its native country a new model within its family of intelligent washing machines, the MIJIA Pulsator, with 8 kilos of capacity and a wide variety of functions.

This new MIJIA Pulsator is a smart top load washing machine which has ten different washing modes and with eight levels of water level adjustments.

To fulfill its mission, Xiaomi’s new smart washing machine is equipped with a four-bladed pulsating engine which, on the one hand, helps wash tough stains and, on the other, protect delicate garments.

The new Xiaomi appliance that you will want to have: a smart washing machine with 8 kilos of capacity

The new MIJIA Pulsator also has an intelligent laundry weight detection systemthanks to which the amount of water needed for each wash will be automatically adjusted and a child safety lock to avoid possible accidents.

Like the previous models, this new intelligent washing machine from the Chinese firm can be controlled through the Mi Home application, which will allow you both program the washing time how to select its mode from among the 10 available.

The new 8-kilo MIJIA Pulsator is now available for purchase in China for a price of 799 yuan, about 114 euros to changea groundbreaking price in the current market for smart washing machines.

