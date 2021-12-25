an 82 year old destroys the shop window with the Ferrari 512 TR

A day of Christmas shopping in search of the latest gifts took a turn for the worse in Andorra, when an 82-year-old man driving his Ferrari 512 Testarossa crashed into the window of a shopping center.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but the 82-year-old man, 59-year-old wife and 44-year-old saleswoman were taken to the hospital to receive medications before being discharged.

There are no videos of the accident, but only images and videos of what remained after the bang, in any case the witnesses present at the moment of impact say that the car was passing in front of the shopping center when the driver bumped into it. a barrier, to then cross the street and finish his run inside the shop window of the department store, all caused by a clear speeding.

The car, half stuck on the road (it reminds us of the Ferrari Testarossa crashed into an olive tree to imitate Ken Block), suffered serious damage on the front but we imagine that the damage is also considerable in the underbody, since the car has smashed and rubbed on the low wall at the base of the window.

A treatment that we would never like to see on a Ferrari 512 TR, a car that is the home of the prancing horse presented in 1991 as heir of the famous Testarossa. Only 2,200 were built and each of them was equipped with a 4.9-liter 12-cylinder engine capable of expressing 428 hp and 491 Nm of torque, for a 0-100 km / h in just 4.8 seconds.

An iconic car that we can still appreciate today thanks to the restomod by Officine Fioravanti, which touches up the Ferrari Testarossa bringing it up to 510 HP.