An 87-year-old man kills another 90-year-old in an Asturian hospital because “he wouldn’t let him sleep”

an old man from 87 years has been detained in the Valle del Nalón hospital, in the Asturian council of Langreoaccused of killing his roommate, a man in his 90s, last morning, sources from the National Police have informed Efe.

The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the patient’s violent death, while the alleged perpetrator He remains detained in the hospital under police custody.

As detailed by the Television of the Principality of Asturias (TPA) citing hospital sources, the old man acknowledged that he killed his partner, an old man who suffered from disorientation, and alleged that it was bothering him because he wouldn’t stop talking and wouldn’t let him sleep. The first investigations indicate that the aggressor has tried to suffocate him with a sheet and then hit him with the support triangle used by some patients to get out of bed.

It was some nurses who were on the rounds on the third floor of the hospital who found the alleged aggressor around five in the morning dressed and with the intention of leaving the center, which was prevented by notifying the security services and the Police. .

The manager of the VIII health area, Bernabé Fernández González, has appeared before the displaced journalists to the hospital center to lament the events that, as he recalled, They are being investigated by the National Police.

Fernández, who has avoided giving more information as the facts are under investigation, has assured that the two patients, both aggressor and victim, have received “necessary health care” since they entered the hospital.

The body of the victim will be transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Asturias for the practice of the autopsy in the next few hours, while the aggressor will remain in the hospital under police custody until he is discharged.

Follow the topics that interest you