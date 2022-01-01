An AC Milan player awarded as player of the year

Simon Kjaer was awarded by the well-known English newspaper The Guardian as player of the year. The Danish defender then released an interview relating to the past year:

What emotions did you feel in 2021: “Positive, negative, we’ve been through everything. All possible emotions. We had it all ”

On Eriksen’s episode at the European Championship: “I appreciate all the positive words and gratitude given to me, I am honored. As I’ve always said, my reaction was impulsive and so was everyone’s. What we did, we did it as a team. I wouldn’t have been able to stay calm if I didn’t have someone to lean on. He was a friend of ours, not a colleague. This made it so much more intense, and what we did was instinctive. I don’t think we can prepare ourselves for something like this. I couldn’t have done any of this without my team by my side. At the end of the day it was all for one purpose and it was for Christian, for his well-being at the time and for his family ”.

On the following days: “We trained an hour, an hour and a half a day, and we went on with all the difficulties that the days would bring”.

On how it went on: “I had no idea what was going to happen and I didn’t know how I would behave, no one knew, but I was fine. We had fun and the result didn’t matter, I can tell you 100%. It didn’t matter. In no time. The fans, the stadium, that support, the feeling inside, I think it describes what happened for Denmark in general that summer, for the people who were there but also for those who were watching on TV. How did we manage to play great games after this happened? I can’t find explanations; I can only go back to the team, the support, the trust, the comfort we find in each other. Our bond was the only thing that gave us the opportunity to return to the field ”.

On the European Championship of Denmark: “If we hadn’t passed the group stage there would have been no problems. Looking back, however, I am still angry about the penalty given to England and not having reached the final. But in the end, football took a back seat ”.

On his football passion: “The soccer field is the place on earth where I feel most comfortable. When certain things happen, you carry it with you for the rest of your life. I have fun and am more relaxed. I love to play it, but I don’t have another 10 years of career so I have to enjoy what I have left “.

On the breaking of the Crusader: “I’m fine, my family is fine and I’ll be back to playing on the field. I prefer to see it as a positive and rare opportunity. I’ve often thought about what it would be like to spend two or three months away from games, both to be creative in improving my game and to make my body stronger. I didn’t want to get injured, but I have to accept it and I have to work to overcome it and come out stronger than myself ”.

About his character: “I am a boy who grew up in a small town and my feet are solidly planted on the ground. Sometimes you have to be a little arrogant, a little ignorant. If you’re playing against Messi or Ronaldo, they’re probably stronger than you, but if you know you kick your ass every day, you can tell yourself: ‘Who’s a better defender in the world right now?’ I have to believe that I am the best, or I will never be, and I will never give 100% ”.

On friendship with Eriksen: “I talk a lot with Christian. If I know he’s fine, then I’m fine. We are very respectful and polite people. If you take 100 Danish players from all over the world, maybe one will be a little crazy but I think you will find parallels between all of us. You are educated to be very independent, you learn to take care of yourself, you learn to be polite. You learn that attitude and trust are a good thing, but not too good. You appreciate and earn respect, never taking anything for granted. We are very direct and honest, I think this is very important. If I see Christian and his family doing well, then I will feel good too. That’s where I find my peace, and that’s enough for me ”.