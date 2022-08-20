an accident just before the festivities

A few hours before the festivities, a tragedy was narrowly avoided.

After a surprise wedding in Las Vegas and a honeymoon in Paris placed under the sign of family and love, it was this weekend that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to celebrate their love with their families and friends. friends in the actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. Festivities that span two days and include a large barbecue, a picnic and a ceremony. The place was not chosen at random since it is already there that J-Lo and Ben Affleck were to get married 20 years ago.

But this early Friday afternoon, just before the big rehearsal, an ambulance was seen outside Ben Affleck’s estate and the two newlyweds in hospital.

Read also >> Legendary couple: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the long-awaited reunion

A simple injury

As the Daily Mail reveals, it was as the first guests arrived for the festivities that an ambulance came out of the Riceboro estate. Inside was Ben Affleck’s mum who had a bad fall and cut her leg. It was the actor himself who allegedly found his mother on the ground and called an ambulance. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez then rushed to the Savannah hospital where Ben’s mother was treated with stitches.

According to anonymous witnesses, the injury was not serious. Everyone was then able…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also