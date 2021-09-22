An account to settle with Nicolas Cage on Sky Cinema Uno and Now

A bill to settle, on Sky Cinema Uno and Now from 1 June an action and revenge drama by director and choreographer Shawn Ku (Beautiful Boy) starring Nicolas Cage and Benjamin Bratt.

Frankie Carver (Nicolas Cage) is diagnosed with a terminal illness and is subsequently released from prison after serving 19 years of labor. With only a short time to live, Frankie must desperately try to make amends for the son he left behind while in the meantime plotting a bloody revenge: track down his old gang to pay for their betrayal, one by one.

The cast also includes Noah Le Gros, Karolina Wydra, Mohamed Karim, Ian Tracey, Sean Owen Roberts, Dave Kenneth MacKinnon, Nicole Muñoz, Leanne Khol Young, Nicole G. Leier, Bailey Coppola, Linda Ko, Zyan Panagopoulos and Chase Sander.

Nicolas Cage in recent years has taken the same path as his colleague Bruce Willis, engaging in many roles between low-budget productions and direct-to-video titles that often have not done justice to his talent, but which in some cases have put in shows his undoubted dramatic qualities which in 1995 allowed the grandson of director Francis Ford Coppola to win an Oscar for the painful role of the suicidal alcoholic Ben Sanderson in Away from Las Vegas. Among Cage’s best performances in recent years we point out the exploit in psychedelic horror Mandy, action horror Prisoners of the Ghostland (still unpublished in Italy) and science fiction The color that came from space, to which we can now also add this “crime” performance by A bill to settle, an interpretation that recalls that of the equally underrated action crime-thriller Tokarev aka Rage of 2014. In “An account to be settled”, an honest film that does not promise what it cannot keep, Cage’s ability to portray characters that are perfect raw material for genre cinema emerges. The formula does not always work, but “An account to settle” is one of those times, as in the aforementioned “Tokarev”, that story and protagonist move in harmony, without any smudges that can ruin an enjoyable and entertaining film a notch above other similar productions, which cannot benefit from a protagonist too often used well below his real abilities.

Here are some curiosities about the film, cast and director.

Nicolas Cage learned to play the piano for his role.

Young Frankie is played by Bailey Coppola, son of director Christopher Coppola and Adrienne Stout. Christopher Coppola and Nicolas Cage (born Coppola) are the sons of August Coppola, elder brother of Francis Ford Coppola and Joy Vogelsang. Bailey is the nephew of Nicolas Cage, hence the striking resemblance.

This film was originally to be shot in Vancouver in February 2018, but changed the filming location first to Cincinnati, Ohio and then ultimately to Kelowna, British Columbia (Canada).

The screenplay written by director Shawn Ku with John Stuart Newman (Proud Mary) was originally written under the title “Old Man”.

The original music for the film is by composer John Kaefer (Only – Lethal Menace, The Rise and Fall of Their American Dream).

