An accusation for an alleged ethical scandal puts the president of the IDB under the magnifying glass

WASHINGTON.- The future of the president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Mauricio Claver Caronewas left at risk as a result of an alleged ethical scandal that came to light after an anonymous complaint in which he is accused of having an improper relationship with a high-ranking official of the multilateral organization.

The complaint prompted a meeting of IDB directors this week to discuss the accusation, which came in an anonymous email, against Claver-Carone for allegedly having an intimate relationship with an official, the Reuters agency revealed, based on three sources. .

The directors also discussed the next steps to take. THE NATION He corroborated the information with three sources. Several sources consulted indicated that the official involved would be Jessica Bedoya, Chief of Staff and Chief Strategy Officer of the IDB. An IDB spokesperson said they had no comment on a query from THE NATION.

One of the options discussed by the agency’s directors is to hire an outside firm to “investigate the allegations and ask Claver-Carone to step aside temporarily,” Reuters reported. The indictment also accused Claver-Carone of having embezzled funds from the bank. The IDB code of ethics says that you cannot participate in decisions related to work with a person with whom you have an intimate relationship.

Claver-Carone became president of the IDB in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic after a bid that strained many White House ties in the region and several ties between Latin American countries. His candidacy marked a break: for the first time the United States put a nomination on the table for a position that has historically remained in the hands of a Latin American.

Before securing his nomination, with the key support of several Caribbean countries and others such as Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia, in a dispute that also featured Gustavo Béliz, who unsuccessfully tried to remain president of the bank, Claver-Carone He managed the relationship between the United States and Latin America during the administration of Donald Trump from the Security Council of the White House.

Claver-Carone is part of a litter of Florida politicians who rose to prominence in Washington during the Trump presidency. Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House seemed destined to make his presidency one of the shortest in the bank’s history, but Claver-Carone, who has strong backing from Cuban-born lawmakers in Congress, including Mario Rubio and Bob Menéndez, two of the most influential senators on Capitol Hill, managed to preserve his job.

The alleged scandal in which he was involved by the anonymous complaint now appears as the main threat to his continuity at the head of the organization. Claver-Carone had promised that he would only serve a five-year term and not seek re-election.

“I can leave as a legacy not only the institutional framework, but also a better understanding in the United States, in Congress, of the potential and importance of the IDB for the region, which I think has always been underestimated,” he said in an interview. with LA NACION at the IDB in October 2020.

Claver-Carone and Bedoya worked together on the White House National Security Council.. When Claver-Carone moved to the IDB, so did Bedoya. From 2018 to 2020, Bedoya served as Principal Deputy Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, and led the execution of “América Crece”, the main initiative that Claver-Carone left behind during her time at the White House. that catalyzed private sector investment in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Before working in the White House, Bedoya “worked at the service of the United States foreign policy and intelligence community, informing, promoting and implementing policies in the Western Hemisphere,” indicates his biography on the IDB website. He also worked at the US Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia.