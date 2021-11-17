an action Tom Cruise directed by Zwick – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





JACK REACHER – POINT OF NO RETURN

Itaiia 1 hours 21.20. With Tom Cruise, Coby Smulders and Alvis Hodge. Directed by Edward Zwick. USA production 2016. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT

Jack Reacher was a very valiant officer, but heedless of orders. Carelessness cost him a court-martial, and then a dishonorable discharge. But he remained fond of old colleagues. So when a beautiful officer is accused (and imprisoned) of espionage charges, Jack immediately rushes to the rescue. He frees his colleague and with her he sets out on the hunt for the real spy.

WHY SEE IT

Because he’s an action-packed Tom Cruise directed by Edward Zwick (together they did the compelling “The Last Samurai” twenty years ago). In Len Child’s novels Jack Reacher is described as being sixty feet tall and weighing almost a ton. Quite different measures from Cruise’s: But Child gave his approval nonetheless (“Tom has the grit and physical courage of a giant” was his safe conduct).