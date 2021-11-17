an action Tom Cruise directed by Zwick – Libero Quotidiano
JACK REACHER – POINT OF NO RETURN
Itaiia 1 hours 21.20. With Tom Cruise, Coby Smulders and Alvis Hodge. Directed by Edward Zwick. USA production 2016. Duration: 2 hours
THE PLOT
Jack Reacher was a very valiant officer, but heedless of orders. Carelessness cost him a court-martial, and then a dishonorable discharge. But he remained fond of old colleagues. So when a beautiful officer is accused (and imprisoned) of espionage charges, Jack immediately rushes to the rescue. He frees his colleague and with her he sets out on the hunt for the real spy.
WHY SEE IT
Because he’s an action-packed Tom Cruise directed by Edward Zwick (together they did the compelling “The Last Samurai” twenty years ago). In Len Child’s novels Jack Reacher is described as being sixty feet tall and weighing almost a ton. Quite different measures from Cruise’s: But Child gave his approval nonetheless (“Tom has the grit and physical courage of a giant” was his safe conduct).