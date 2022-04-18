An active version of play-to-earn

Play-to-earn (P2E) games continue to dominate the crypto industry, with more than half of active wallets tracked by Dappradar having been connected to blockchain-based games in Q1 2022. Games like Axie Infinity – even with last month’s catastrophic Ronin Bridge hack – Pegaxy, Alien Worlds and others are still moving millions of dollars in trading volume in the last 30 days.

Despite this, the unsustainability of some P2E games becomes more evident in the performance of their tokens. One example is Axie Infinity, whose Smooth Love Potion (SLP) remains at dismal levels, causing further declines in unique wallet addresses interacting with the game for the third month in a row.

Now, an offshoot of the P2E model called move-to-earn (M2E) has been wowing crypto enthusiasts lately. The new industry buzzword follows the “play to win” model, but focuses on health and fitness, where users are rewarded for their physical activity. Genopets and Dustland Runner are some of the projects using the M2E model, but STEPN seems to be attracting the most users at the moment.

STEPN is a game based on Solana that allows users to purchase sneakers in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) to start playing. When users play games, the app tracks their movements via their mobile phone’s GPS and rewards them with in-app tokens called Green Satoshi Token (GST). These tokens can later be exchanged for USD Coin (USDC) or Solana (SOL), allowing users to earn their earnings.

What is all this hype about?

The interest around STEPN comes as its governance token Green Metaverse Token (GMT) has gone parabolic, appreciating 24,500% since its sale on Binance on March 9. Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and other Web 3.0 investors have also invested in STEPN, buying $5 million worth of GMT in a seed funding round in January. The rise in GMT price can be attributed to its rapid user growth as the cryptocurrency public has caught on. For example, STEPN’s Twitter followers have reached 250,000, up from less than 50,000 a month ago.

Are we facing the new Axie Infinity?

The common criticism of the P2E model is that it has elements of a pyramid scheme in which only the early adopters and, of course, the gaming company benefit greatly. This is because new players buy game assets from the first ones. These new players then sell to even newer ones, thus creating an economy where everyone’s profitability relies heavily on incoming players. As a result, the prices of tokens and assets decline as the market is saturated with sellers.

STEPN tries to solve these problems by using “strong” token sinks. GST is burned every time a new shoe is upgraded, minted, or repaired. Only the cost of the repair is mandatory to prevent the profits of the users from diminishing. It also tries to attribute the maximum intangible value to the items in the game, such as the social benefits it offers by encouraging physical activity.

Another is the aesthetic feel that their NFT shoes provide. STEPN recently partnered with Japanese sportswear brand Asics and launched a limited edition shoe. STEPN is currently trading at $4.41, which is a 65% increase from its price in early March.

It’s not a cheap game

However, for the average Axie Infinity player, STEPN is not a cheap game. Sure, the cost of an Axie was maybe a couple of hundred US dollars in 2020, which translates to about $600 to build a team and start playing. But, now, the minimum price of an Axie is less than USD 20. With STEPN, on the other hand, the average bottom price of a shoe, according to the Solana-based NFT market, Magic Eden, is 13.67 SOL, or approximately $1,400 at the time of this writing. Other popular P2E games also don’t cost that much to start playing compared to STEPN.

free to roam

STEPN is not alone in this new gaming subsector. Genopets is another game based on Solana that is still in beta. It is similar to STEPN, but is more of an RPG that allows users to use physical movement and cognitive effort to progress through the game and level up their Genopet NFT. Dustland Runner, based on Tezos, allows users to earn DOSE tokens by completing missions through their training.

When it comes to STEPN though, the big question is can it – or the entire M2E space in general – really avoid the same pitfalls of Axie Infinity and make the game more interesting than playing for money? In other words, is long-term sustainability on your side, or is what’s happening now just the beginning stages of your advertising train?

Cointelegraph’s Market Insights newsletter shares our insights into the fundamentals that drive the digital asset market. The newsletter dives into the latest data on social media sentiment, on-chain metrics, and derivatives.

We also review the most important news in the sector, such as mergers and acquisitions, changes in the regulatory landscape and blockchain business integrations. Subscribe now to be the first to receive this information. All previous editions of Market Insights are also available on Cointelegraph.com.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.