An Activision Blizzard shareholder sues the company over its sale to Microsoft

It seems that the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has not gone down well with all the shareholders of the acquired company, at least one of them, who has decided to sue the company for considering “unfair for various reasons” this agreement, which amounts to 68,700 million dollars. His name is Kyle Watson and he filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in California for, according to his lawyers, considering that the acquisition goes against the US Securities Market Law.

For Watson and his lawyers, Activision Blizzard’s board of directors seeks “significant and immediate benefits” not for the company and its shareholders, but for themselves and senior management. He also points out that this would cause a conflict of interestsspecifically mentioning the safety net that managers like Bobby Kotick, CEO of the companythey would have negotiated for themselves in case of being fired.

Bobby Kotick’s Safety Net

It should be remembered that the sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft will be especially lucrative for Bobby Kotick, since the owner of Xbox buy each share of the company for $95; Kotick owns nearly four million shares, so the sale would bring him more than $371 million. In addition, the CEO has exchange control protection whereby, should he leave his position, he will pocket $290 million additional.

The demand of this shareholder also requests more information from the company, since it accuses Activision Blizzard of not offering all the details of the agreement in the report they have presented. This could be one of the main causes of the registration of the demand: rather than trying to stop the acquisition or something similar, Watson is asking the court to force the company to publish a more detailed report.and incidentally be compensated for damages.