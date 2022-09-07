An actor from “Here everything begins” on the jury of “The Dancer”, a new program presented by Sara de Paduwa

In a few months, La Une will draw The Dancerhis new entertainment adapted from The Greatest Dancer, a program broadcast on the BBC. Presented by Sara de Paduwa, this dance competition aims to highlight Belgian talents of all styles and ages. In groups or solo, they can walk the floor and put on a show in front of an audience and a jury.

Until now, the names of the professionals who will have the task of evaluating the performance of the candidates were not yet known. In a press release sent this Wednesday morning, the RTBF however put an end to the suspense and announced that Laurien Decibel, a “pretty blonde is an expert in house, commercial dance, dance heal, jazz funk, vogue, and salsa” will be there. Coach of the Dutch-language version of The Dancer on the VRT, this sportswoman from Vilvoorde has been giving dance lessons in Los Angeles, California for 7 years. Very well known in the dance world, she has had the opportunity to dance alongside stars such as Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Cardi B, the Backstreet Boys and Lara Fabian She also created the choreography for the world hit Havana and those of the American version of Mask Singer.

A reference in hip-hop, Aurel Zola made a name for himself with the group Final FX. Over the years, the man has made his way to becoming a dancer for Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande or Rihanna. Dancer, choreographer and artistic director, he now manages a hip hop dance company with Max DBK. baptized The Revolutionaryit aims to professionalize young dancers.

Finally, Agustin Galiana will also take his place on the jury bench. The Spanish actor who can be seen in Clem or Here it all starts danced from an early age. A member of the classical ballet of Florence, he participated in several shows. Among them, the well-known Nutcracker. In 2017, he participated in the eighth season of Dance with the stars on TF1 and won the competition alongside his partner Candice Pascal. Also a singer, Agustin Galiana released his first album “Plein Soleil” in 2020.

The votes of the coaches and the public

The programThe Dancer will involve several steps. First a series of five programs entitled “Les Auditions”. During the latter,the dancers will perform in front of a one-way mirror. Behind this one: a large room with 3 coaches and an audience who will have the power to vote and at the same time, whether or not to open the mirror“, explains the RTBF. The public and then the coaches will be invited to vote for their favorite performances. The 9 dancers selected after these stages will be able to participate in the “Shows” and present choreographies worked with their respective coach. The public service specifies that the public will be able to vote over the broadcasts.