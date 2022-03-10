An actor from La Casa de Papel, very close to Jennifer Aniston

the character of Arthur Romanin the acclaimed series “The Money Heist”, is undoubtedly one of the most hated. His self-centered and manipulative personality, and his eagerness to take advantage of situations make him the target of all criticism.

The actor who plays him Henry Maple, who became known worldwide for this role, has, however, a long career in Spanish cinema, theater and television. But lately he surprised his fans by being very close to the star of Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston.

This is because, together with the protagonist of the emblematic friends and the renowned actor Adam Sandlerthe Spaniard is in Paris in the middle of filming the film “Mystery on Board 2”.

In the photo, which was shared on the official account of Netflix Latin Americayou can see Henry Maple, 49, hugging his two co-stars and stars of the film, with whom he appears to have a good relationship. This is indicated by the caption, which reads: “Saturday night fever… With Jen and Adam in Paris.”

the magic duo Aniston–Sandler is reunited in the sequel to the film in which they were already the protagonists, confirming the effectiveness of the formula, amply proven in the worldwide success of “A Lying Wife” in 2011.

In the first part of “mystery on board”, which was released in 2019, a New York policeman, personified by Adam Sandlerkeeps the promise to take his wife –Jennifer Aniston– to Europe.

But during the flight, they will meet a millionaire who invites them to celebrate an intimate birthday on a yacht, and the couple will end up being suspected of murder. On his first weekend in Netflixgot a huge number of views, which hastened the confirmation of its sequel.

In the second part, as its protagonists commented to the press, the couple of Audrey and Nick Spitz, their fictional names, will return accompanied by a cast that includes Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwin, Annie Mumolo and Zurin.

Arriving in Paris to start shooting the film, Enrique Arce referred to the dramatic moment that the world is going through: “There are moments when it becomes difficult to enter into the code of comedy, when drama and horror are so present, but let’s go for it”, he expressed, with a photo next to the Arc de Triomphe.