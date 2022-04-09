An Actor On ‘The Walking Dead’ Refused To Say A Line And His Character Was Killed Off In The Following Season – CINEMABLEND

The rancor of writers and creatives almost always ends in character deaths and now ‘The Walking Dead’ is the proof.





Finally the last season of The Walking Dead is coming to an end after many years and many deaths, and although some were for the narrative and to follow the bases of the original material, it turns out that there was one that could be taken as revenge by the writers and producers, because the actor in question refused to say a line that he felt went against his character.

This is the series with the most dead characters per episode

Fans of The Walking Dead surely remember that from the sixth to the ninth season Tom Payne gave life to Paul “Jesus” Rovia, being well received thanks to the fact that the character came directly from the comics.

On paper, he is the one in charge of introducing the survivors to a new community. Evidently some adjustments were made to its arrival, since it was surrounded by notable changes with respect to the original material, but They maintained their main characteristics for 3 seasons: a peaceful survivor, a good advisor and a better companion.

Once that was established, the tipping point was where Payne felt he was failing the essence of the character. It all happened in the final moments of season 8 of The Walking Dead in which the team decides to break a bit with the aforementioned characteristics of the character and let him go along with Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) wishes to kill Negan. (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), when all along they had clashed on ideals.

Paul “Jesus” Rovia in ‘The Walking Dead’



In the scene in question, MAggie recites, “We need our strength, the ability to defend ourselves better. We must have that,” and the script leaves Jesus to reply, “Yes we will.” During his presence on a convention panel fandemic tour atlanta, Tom explained that he refused to say that line with the required connotation:

“They wanted me to say, ‘Yeah, we will.’ I had spent the entire season being non-killing Negan and anti-fighting people. […] I just refused to do it. I didn’t say the line [como ellos querían]”.

The consequence? Dead for playing the rebeland the worst thing is that they didn’t even leave the shot, they just cut his line and you could see when he nods without saying a word: “They cut it and then they killed me the next season,” Payne said. “But it was very difficult for me.”

Something very similar happened to Joey Tribianni in Friends when he decides to go against the writers and they end up kicking him out of Days of our Lives. On the other hand, killing characters for personal reasons is very common, if not ask Shonda Rhimes with Grey’s Anatomy and How to get away with murder.