An actor refused to say a line from the script and then disappeared from the series

The end of The Walking Dead is getting closer. After 11 seasons on the air, the popular zombie series will say goodbye in a few months, but that does not mean that news continues to come out regarding the filming of this strip that was able to captivate millions of fans around the world. Although the series has its main characters well defined (Daryl, Carol, Maggie, and previously Rick and Michonne), many others passed through the seasons and remained in the memory of fans. One of them was Jesus, played by Tom Payne.

The character first appeared in the sixth season and said goodbye in the ninth, after finding death at the hands of the Whisperers, a group of people who made life impossible for the protagonists. Recently, the actor talked about his time on the show and revealed something that caught his attention: during season eight, he refused to say one of the lines that the writers had written for him, as he considered that it went against the essence of Jesus.

The revelation was given within the framework of the Fandemic Tour Atlanta convention (via ComicBook). There, Payne referred to a moment in season eight when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are seriously thinking about killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), one of the villains of the series who killed, among many people, Glenn. In the scene in question, both characters are seeking support for their plan and, according to Payne, Jesus was supposed to agree with them and say “Yes, we will,” in relation to the attack.

Tom Payne in The Walking Dead. Photo: Gene Page/AMC – © 2016 AMC Film Holdings LLC.

“At the end of Season 8, Maggie is like, ‘I’ll get back at Negan.’ They wanted me to say, ‘Yes, we will.’ I had spent the entire season being non-killing Negan and anti-fighting people. […] I just refused to do it. I didn’t say the line the way they wanted,” he said. “They cut it and then they killed me in the next season“, he said laughing smile. “But it was very difficult for me,” she explained.

“At that point I told them, ‘I’m not going to lie. I can’t lie in front of the camera, because they will be able to tell’. I’ve spent the entire season against war and against killing, and as much as my character was supportive of Maggie, I felt like it was kind of weird for him. He honestly couldn’t do it as an actor, and I just refused. So they cut it down,” he concluded.