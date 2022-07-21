An actress accused Arnold Schwarzenegger of an unpleasant and scatological attitude: “I never forgave him”

His “least favorite of all time” co-star. This is how the British actress defined Miriam Margolyes to Arnold Schwarzenegger. And it is that during the filming of the horror movie The last day in 1999, both shared a very unpleasant situation.

The revelation came during an interview for the podcast I have news for you, from the site news.com, when the actress Harry Potter (where she played Pomona Sprout) revealed the awkward moment. “We weren’t in the movie, It was in one of the breaks. But I still haven’t forgiven him.”he expressed.

The last dayreleased in 1999, was about a security agent with alcohol problems (played by Schwarzenegger), named Jericho Cane, who must stop Satan (Gabriel Byrne) from fathering the Antichrist with a woman who was born predestined for this unholy union. Over there Margolyes gave life to Mabel, the sister of Satan.

An actress accused Arnold Schwarzenegger for an unpleasant moment. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

The actress’s account of what she lived with the former governor of California surprised everyone. “He was killing me [durante el rodaje]so i had [sujetada] in a position where I couldn’t escape. She was lying on the ground and he farted. He deliberately did it right in my face”, he counted.

And added, indignant: “He farted in my face. I can fart, of course I do. But not in people’s faces! ”, He finished before adding that Schwarzenegger“He was pretty rude and smug throughout the shoot.”.

If something was clear, it is that Margolyes does not mince words. Prior to this new revelation related to schwarzeneggerthe actress had previously targeted another Hollywood emblem, none other than against Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo Dicaprio starred in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ in 1997. Capture

On that occasion, during the program this morningMargolyes went back to the filming of Romeo and Julietthe well-remembered adaptation by Baz Luhrmann of William Shakespeare’s novel, released in 1997. There Margolyes played Juliet’s nurse (Claire Danes) and shared some scenes with the winner of the Oscar for best actor for Reborn.

In this context, the actress referred to DiCaprio’s hygiene. “It was a bit smelly, because it was very hot in Mexico. But the boys do not usually perfume themselves or wash continuously, “he said.

But not everything has been critical for Leo. the actor of titanica has also received many accolades, such as the recent one that arrived from the also very popular drew Barrymorewho a little over a month ago dedicated an emotional message to him through his Instagram account.

Drew Barrymore dedicated a message to Leonardo Dicaprio through his Instagram account. Instagram: Drew Barrymore

“Oh Leo! I didn’t know you were checking me out! I have loved you since we met when we were teenagers on the set of poison ivy. Lately in life I keep thinking about this credo: leave it better than you found it. Which could be a perfect summary of you. We are all better for having you in the world and on this planet”, the actress wrote next to a photo in which DiCaprio appears looking at her.