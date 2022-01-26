an actress from the franchise with Hugh Jackman would be happy to return to the MCU

Now that the commercial exploitation rights to the cinema of the X-Men have returned to Marvel Studios after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it’s only a matter of time before Charles Xavier and the mutants make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Plus, one actress in particular would like to return!

We are talking about the actress Kelly Hu, who said she was more than favorable to return to play the character of Lady Deathstrike, a mutant who appeared in the course of X-Men 2 and that he was at the center of a physical and particularly bloody confrontation with Wolverine while he was looking for answers about his past and his genesis. Kelly Hu would no longer be in the skin for a possible entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe of her character: “Yup, it would be great to bring Lady Deathstrike backand also have some lines of dialogue this time“If you remember correctly, the character was alone in the center of an action scene and never spoke to its (tragic) end.

The actress also talked about creating her version of the character at the time of X2, which was very different from her comic book counterpart: “When you play these kinds of characters you never know what the future holds. I knew a lot of people were excited by Lady Deathstrike. I have to admit that I wasn’t a fan of comics, so I didn’t understand the impact or if I was able to fill the role. My friends, huge comic book fans, couldn’t wait to see me in the part, and I knew it was something important. I was involved in creating her new look which in the film is very different from that of the comics. It was fun to watch the transformation process from comics to film, so I feel honored to have contributed even in a small way to creating something in this world thanks to Deathstrike. It’s nice to know you’ve given your stamp on something“.

Who knows how the X-Men will debut in the MCU and six Marvel Studios will proceed to a Wolverine recasting or introduce new characters initially.