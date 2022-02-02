an actress of The Punisher in the cast of the horror comedy with Nicolas Cage

According to Deadline, Shohreh Aghdashloo has joined the cast of Renfieldcomedy horror on the figure of Dracula directed by Chris McKay and based on an original story by Robert Kirkman, the cartoonist behind it The Walking Dead. The actress, winner of the Emmy Award for Saddham Houseshe had also appeared in the Marvel series The Punisher.

The Iranian actress has appeared in countless numbers hit television series such as The Expanse and the Marvel Netflix series dedicated to The Punisher, while we recently saw her in the cast of voice actors of Arcane, the Netflix animated series that has conquered a good slice of fans. However, no further details have been revealed about her role in Renfield.

Imagine a movie about Dracula. Of network: “They made thousands of them“. Now imagine that playing the Prince of Darkness, this time, is that rambling madman Nicolas Cage. Long underestimated Hollywood actor, who after several flops in the blockbuster has successfully thrown himself on a new wave of indie cinema, with projects seen, that we are seeing and that we will see as Mandy (2018) by Panos Cosmatos, Pig ( 2021) by Michael Sarnosky and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2021) by Tom Gormican, in which he will play himself. Now, finally, imagine that writing what actually sounds like a horror comedy is The Walking Dead’s father: Robert Kirkman.

In the cast of Renfield also Ben Schwartz, who soon (from 8 April 2022) will be back in the cinema with the sequel to Sonic – The Film. While previously Awkwafina had entered the cast. With all these premises, it is likely that we will find ourselves in front of a simply crazy project, full of the most diverse contaminations. In short, the horror comedy that was missing from Nicolas Cage’s filmographic almanac.

Renfield doesn’t have an official release date yet.