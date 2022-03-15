An adaptation of “Dune Messiah” could come after Dune: Part 2

Not that you need to be reminded, but Dune was one of the biggest movie events 2021. The sci-fi epic, adapted from the book by Frank Herbert, starring Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson grossed more than $400 million at the global box office despite opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 19, in addition to a release on HBO Max that retained a percentage of box office receipts. A sequel was announced shortly after Dune was released, and in a recent chat with Collider, director Denis Villeneuve discussed some of his future plans for the franchise.

First of all, he doesn’t like the word “sequel” to describe Dune: Part 2, which is due out in October 2023. “It’s really like a second part. It’s not like I’m doing another story or another time. It’s really the second part of a bigger story, and I’m 100% focused on that second part. I’m not someone who can multitask. I love to focus on one project at a time,” said the renowned director.

While he’s clearly focused on making the second part as good as it can be, that’s not to say he hasn’t come up with ideas for a possible third part. Fans of the original Dune book series will be well acquainted with the second book, Dune Messiah, which opens the story some years after the close of the first installment, and sees Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides as the now emperor who has conquered most of the world.

“Denis has also seriously talked about doing that movie, as a conclusion to the trilogy,” Dune writer Jon Spaihts told The Playlist recently, with which Villeneuve agreed:

“Now I could imagine a third movie and do the Dune Messiah adaptation that will complete the Paul Atreides story which I think would make sense. But I can only do one at a time, if I survive Dune: Part 2, then I could do Dune Messiah,” Villeneuve said.

However, it’s important to note that from what Villeneuve said, Messiah is a long way from pre-production, or even the pre-planning stages. Everyone hopes that Dune: Part 2 will be very successful at the box office when it opens in 2023, but after all, there is always the possibility that it will not attract as many audiences as its predecessor, which could well affect the viability of the third part. .

The cast from the original Dune is expected to return for Dune: Part 2. @worldwide